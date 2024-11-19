Fans have been taking to social media to pay tribute to that day in nostalgic and emotional ways as the anniversary of this loss approaches

Today marks one year since Indian cricket fans were left heartbroken as their national team lost to Australia in the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup. Ahmedabad on November 19, 2023 was a day that India had been unbeaten in the tournament until that day.

Rohit Sharma's India entered the final on a rich vein of form. But they were limited to a total of 240 runs after being asked to bat first. The Indian batting lineup faltered under pressure as they lost to Australia despite a promising start where Sharma scored 47 off 31 balls. Travis Head's stunning catch off the bowling of Mitchell Starc to dismiss Sharma changed the momentum in Australia's favour, as India's misfortunes were capitalised on by the tourists.

Australia's reply was more than comfortable, with Travis Head putting together an exceptional innings in reply. He scored 137 runs off 120 balls to win the match with seven overs to spare. Australia clinched a sixth World Cup title as Marnus Labuschagne contributed an unbeaten 58. Head’s performance secured him the Player of the Match award as Indian fans watched their dreams of winning the trophy on home soil dissipate.

Fans have been taking to social media to pay tribute to that day in nostalgic and emotional ways as the anniversary of this loss approaches. India's journey through the tournament was a roller coaster of excitement and hope, but then disappointment at the final hurdle. Even Marnus Labuschagne stirred memories by sharing a post celebrating Australia's victory, angering Indian supporters even more.

The aftermath of this defeat continues to resonate within the cricketing community in India. As fans remember November 19 as a day of sorrow, they also look ahead to upcoming challenges, including the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia starting November 22. This series offers India an opportunity for redemption and a chance to channel their emotions into performance on the field.