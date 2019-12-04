This day, 10 years ago: When Virender Sehwag nearly became first man to score 3 Test triple-centuries

There was a time when batsmen didn't want to dismiss in an embarrassing manner and didn't pull any stunts against Muttiah Muralitharan. However, this was all before Virender Sehwag showed the cricket world what he is.

10 years ago today (4 December), at the Brabourne Stadium against Sri Lanka, Sehwag was at his peak. He alone scored 293 in 82 overs. In fact, the former Indian batsman hit Murali for 84 off 76 balls.

Sehwag stepped out and chipped the ball all around the field. One day he hit 40 fours and seven sixes. During the innings, the longest he went without a boundary was 12 balls.

#OnThisDay in 2009, Virender Sehwag fell seven short of what would've been his third triple century, in the Mumbai Test against Sri Lanka. His 254-ball colossus featured 40 fours and seven sixes. pic.twitter.com/eAx4cLUWWc — ICC (@ICC) December 4, 2019

Sehwag ended the day 284 not out and said he played each ball on its merit.

When he started the third day, having broken many records, Brian Lara's 400 was also unsafe. In the fourth over, however, he chipped one straight back to Murali and fell seven short of the 300.

The whole stadium became quiet and the man of the hour received a standing ovation. He smiled and acknowledged the crowd.

"In the dressing room they told me I was hitting the good balls too, but if you look at it my way I hit only the bad ones," he said the next day.