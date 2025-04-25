The singer mesmerized people with her beautiful voice and looks, attracting the attention of even famous figures like a Pakistani cricketer. The cricketer, known for his bold personality, fell in love with the singer, leading to a passionate relationship between them.

Pakistani playback singer Noor Jehan may no longer be with us, but her unforgettable songs continue to resonate with fans. In her time, she was truly unmatched in the world of music. Beyond her incredible talent, her beauty was a hot topic, captivating many, including a Pakistani cricketer whose life was turned upside down by love for her.

Noor Jehan had a way of enchanting her audience with her heartfelt singing and striking looks. Her allure was so powerful that it caught the eye of many notable figures, including cricketer Nazar Mohammad. Known for his dashing style both on and off the field, Nazar found himself deeply infatuated with Noor Jehan, despite her marriage to actor Ejaz Durrani, who was nine years her junior.

She lent her voice to countless songs, not just for Pakistan but also for the Indian film industry, amassing a staggering repertoire of over 10,000 songs in languages like Punjabi, Sindhi, Bengali, Pashto, Hindi, and Arabic. Her vocal magic was so profound that even the legendary Lata Mangeshkar admired her talent.

While Noor Jehan was married, her connection with cricketer Nazar Mohammad sparked a love story that still astonishes people today. Even while married, she would share lingering glances with him, and their bond grew closer. Nazar was so smitten that he found himself at her home, sharing a moment in her room when suddenly, her husband Ejaz Durrani knocked on the door.

Upon hearing that knock, Noor didn’t hesitate; she leaped from the second floor to avoid the truth coming to light. Nazar ended up injuring his hand in the process. He sought help discreetly from a professional, but his condition worsened over time. Days went by, and the injury became so severe that he could no longer play cricket, leading to a tragic turn in his life.

Nazar Mohammad's attempts to bounce back with unconventional treatments ended up causing him more health problems, ultimately cutting his cricket career short. This once-promising player, who was viewed as a bright future star, saw his aspirations slip away because of the fallout from his choices.

