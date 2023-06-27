This cricketer owns a stadium, it’s an Indian but not Sachin Tendulkar, Gavaskar, Sehwag, Yuvraj, Ganguly, Anil Kumble

There are many players in Team India who faced a lot of struggle before making it big at the international stage. It would not be wrong to say that some of these players have written their own destiny and changed their fate through their hard work and perseverance.

In this article, we will talk about a Team India player who has worked really hard to make his dreams come true and he received full support from his mother in achieving his goals.

We are talking about Team India pacer T Natarajan, who made his international debut in December 2020. T Natarajan was born in Chinnapampatti, a village near Salem in Tamil Nadu.

T Natarajan’s father was a weaver and his mother used to run a fast food stall and it the result of Natarajan’s hard work that he succeeded in getting a chance to wear Team India's jersey.

Before making his Team India debut, T Natarajan got a chance to play for Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2017. He was bought by the franchise for Rs 3 crore. It was Natarajan’s dream to open a cricket academy in his village so that the children can learn the game without many difficulties. . The ground built by Natarajan has four pitches, a gym, a canteen and a small gallery with 100 seats. The ground was inaugurated by India cricketer Dinesh Karthik.

A year after making his international debut, T Natarajan had announced that he will set up a cricket stadium in his village in Tamil Nadu.