Cricket

This cricketer has highest IPL earnings ever; surpasses MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Jadeja with whopping salary

Not MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli, but Rohit Sharma is the player who has the highest IPL earnings to date, with over Rs 170 crore in earnings as of 2023.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 08:11 AM IST

The Indian Premier League (IPL) auction every year sees India’s top cricketers receiving massive amounts from their teams, resulting in a whopping IPL salary. However, not many people know who the highest-paid IPL player to date is, and you’ll be shocked to know that it’s not MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli.

While both Kohli and Dhoni are considered to be some of the most expensive IPL players to date, the cricketer with the highest IPL earnings is current Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, surpassing the CSK captain with just a fraction of their total salaries.

Rohit Sharma was retained by his team Mumbai Indians as the captain in IPL 2023 for a whopping Rs 16 crore salary, similar to last year. Previously, Sharma had an IPL salary of Rs 15 crore for three years, leading to whopping overall earnings.

While adding up all his IPL auction money, the total IPL earnings of Rohit Sharma come out to over Rs 178 crore, not adding any award money or performance bonuses. Sharma surpasses Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni with just Rs 2 crore for the top spot.

MS Dhoni has been the captain of Chennai Super Kings since the first season of the franchise and was retained by the team in the IPL 2023 auction for Rs 12 crore, and his total IPL earnings till date are Rs 176 crore, higher than Virat Kohli.

The third spot on the highest IPL earnings list is reserved by former RCB skipper Virat Kohli, who has till now earned Rs 173 crore through the cricket tournament. After him is former CSK player Suresh Raina, who has earned Rs 110 crore through IPL in his career.

So far, a total of seven players have earned Rs 100 crore or more through the IPL, with Gautam Gambhir, Shikhar Dhawan, and Dinesh Karthik missing the mark by a small margin.

