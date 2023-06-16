Search icon
This cricketer did not join his father's multi-crore business, is a World Cup champion, IPL legend, net worth is…

The cricketer-turned-politician is a legend who played many memorable innings for India including his match-winning knock in an all-important final.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 12:42 PM IST

The world of cricket has several inspiring stories of stars who got out of their comfort zone and made a name for themselves. One such Indian cricketing icon who could have enjoyed a comfortable life running his family business but chose to follow his passion is ace southpaw Gautam Gambhir.

The cricketer-turned-politician is a legend who played many memorable innings for India including his match-winning knock of 97 in the 2011 ODI World Cup final vs Sri Lanka. Gambhir is also one of the most prolific scorers in Indian Premier League (IPL), where he captained the first the Delhi Daredevils and then Kolkata Knight Riders over 8 seasons.

While Gambhir’s exploits on the field are well-known, his interesting story of choosing cricket over business is also equally inspiring. However, Gambhir faced a setback after he was not selected for the Indian squad at the 2007 ODI World Cup. He had revealed considering giving up cricket altogether and had said he was unable to motivate himself to keep playing.

But with no other career option, Gambhir stayed put and made a remarkable comeback to earn his place in the team in the next edition. Gambhir then emerged as one of the biggest stars as India won the ODI World Cup and became World Champions after a gap of nearly 3 decades.

After hanging up his boots, Gambhir turned to public service and politics. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and became a Member of Parliament in 2019 after winning in the Lok Sabha Elections. As per latest reports, Gambhir commands a net worth of around Rs 150 crore.

