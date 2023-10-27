Headlines

Cricket

This cricket legend, India coach of Ganguly, Sachin, Dravid, Dhoni, is struggling financially after setbacks in…

Legendary cricketer and former India coach Greg Chappell is undergoing such financial struggles which have forced a fundraising campaign.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2023, 05:09 PM IST

Cricket is today a highly lucrative sport with modern day professional players earning whopping amounts from endorsements and advertisements on top of their playing fees. However, cricketers from the previous era were not so lucky and did not see the financial windfall that current players can depend upon for their future post retirement. Legendary cricketer and former India coach Greg Chappell is undergoing such financial struggles which have forced a fundraising campaign.

Chappell is going through a financial struggle and his friends have pitched in to set up an online fundraising platform. The idea is to “enhance” the former cricketer’s “last few years”, according to a report. The 75-year-old former Australia captain is living on rent. While he admitted that he is doing fine, Chappell asserted he was certainly not living a life of luxury due to his glorious cricketing career.

Chappell had a controversial stint as the head coach of the Indian team from 2005-2007 where he had a reported fallout with former India skipper Sourav Ganguly. He parted ways after India’s dismal showing at the 2007 World Cup.

“I’m not on the bones of my a**e,” Chappell was quoted as saying. “I certainly don’t want it to sound like we’re in desperate straits, because we’re not — but we’re not living in luxury either. I think most people assume that, because we played cricket, that we are all living in the lap of luxury. While I’m certainly not crying poor, we’re not reaping in the benefits that today’s players are,” he added.

Chappel was reluctant but agreed to the fundraising campaign. “It is just my friends who realised that we didn’t get a lot and just to make sure that Judy and I were comfortable in our retirement,” Chappell said on the earnings from his era.

“To be fair, there are others of our era who are in more dire circumstances that could do with the help and I don’t think the game has done enough for players of that era. Particularly in relation to the comparison with today’s era.” “I believe the players that set the scene for what’s happening today, should probably be recognised for the role they played in getting the game to where it is today,” he added.

 

(Inputs from PTI)

