This batter has scored maximum runs at one venue, it's not Tendulkar, Kohli, Dhoni, Rohit Sharma | Photo: Twitter

One of arguably the most prolific ODI batters retired on Friday, bringing down the curtains on an exemplary career. Tamim Iqbal decided to retire being the highest run-getter for Bangladesh across all formats of cricket. Tamim’s stats match those of the world’s best batters like Virat Kohli and even Sachin Tendulkar. And in one specific area, he leaves all behind.

“This is the end for me. I have given my best. I have tried my best. I am retiring from international cricket from this moment,” Iqbal said in a shock announcement a day after his team lost the opening ODI against Afghanistan.

The 34-year-old left-handed batsman was known for being a powerful hitter. In Tests, he scored 5,134 runs in 70 matches with 10 centuries and one double century. In ODIs, he is the only Bangladesh player to cross 8,000 runs. He ended with 8,313 runs in 241 games with 14 centuries - way more than any other countryman. In total, he made over 15,000 runs in international cricket, hit 25 centuries and 94 fifties centuries.

Iqbal was the third highest run-getter in ODIs among current batters, standing only behind Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. However, there is one stat where not just Kohli and Rohit, but even the little master Sachin Tendulkar are nowhere near Tamim Igbal. That is, the most runs scored at a single venue.

In fact, Iqbal is world leader here with 2,853 runs at a single venue in 85 matches in Mirpur, Dhaka. Sachin is the first Indian on the list, but only at 13 with 1,778 runs in 42 matches at Sharjah.

One of Bangladesh’s most decorated cricketers, Tamim Iqbal was the ODI captain. His sudden retirement just 3 months before the ICC World Cup brings fresh concerns for Bangladesh. Announcement regarding Iqbal’s successor as ODI captain is yet to be made by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).