THIS Afghan cricketer wants Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to skip 2027 ODI World Cup; Here's what he said

Debate over Rohit and Kohli’s World Cup involvement has grown increasingly contentious, fueled by rumours of a divide within Indian cricket. Reports suggest Rohit and Kohli are aligned on one side, while coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar stand on the other.

The formidable partnership of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli is undeniably making a compelling argument for their inclusion in the 2027 ODI World Cup. Although they may be nearing the end of their careers, their performances remain exceptional. In fact, an Afghan cricketer humorously expressed his hope that they would not participate in the World Cup, as it would make it easier for Afghanistan to secure a victory against India, should they face off.

The player in question is Afghan wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Gurbaz remarked that it would be challenging for anyone to argue against Rohit and Kohli being part of the World Cup squad. He praised them as legends and mentioned how Kohli has consistently offered him guidance when he sought advice.

"As an Afghanistan player, I will be happy if they are not in the team, because if they are not in the team, you will have a better chance to win. They're legends. There is no chance someone will come, and say that Virat and Rohit shouldn't be in the same team. If they are not in the team, the opponents will be happy," he told India Today in an exclusive interview.

"I call Virat bhai sometimes when I am in trouble, when I need help. We talk, we call. I say, ‘Bhai, I need this help,’ and then most of the time we discuss. Just recently, when I was in a little situation where I was not able to score, I called him — and in the very next game I scored 90-something. He is very simple. It’s the way he plays — he makes it very simple for himself, he doesn’t complicate anything. You know, he just tries to work hard and go enjoy. That’s the way we all need to be as well. Because in cricket you cannot be in a situation where you can’t enjoy the game. If you can’t enjoy the game, then you can’t perform," he added.

Rohit, at 38, has been playing for 18 years, while the 37-year-old Kohli has been active for 17 years. Kohli boasts a T20 World Cup title, two Champions Trophies, and one ODI World Cup victory. Rohit has also claimed two T20 World Cups and two Champions Trophies. Is it possible for both to conclude their careers with a spectacular triumph by winning the 2027 ODI World Cup? While it may not be easy, it is certainly within the realm of possibility.

