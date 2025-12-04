FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Divya Khosla feels Bollywood is filled with crocodiles, addresses divorce rumours: 'I would never sell my soul to...'

As Palaash Muchhal, Smriti Mandhana postpone their wedding, event organisers shares cryptic note, ‘See you soon champions’

THIS Afghan cricketer wants Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to skip 2027 ODI World Cup; Here's what he said

DNA TV Show: Analysis of Russian President Putin's Indian policy

Good news for Mumbaikars! Two new metro corridors set to open by December end, ease travel between these important routes

Can Virat Kohli realistically chase Sachin Tendulkar’s 100-century landmark before he retires?

'Masti mat karo, agar unka dimaag...': Ravi Shastri fires strong warning amid criticism and mishandling of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

Viral video: Jeetendra becomes emotional, remembers Dharmendra's bond with 'best friend' Manoj Kumar: 'Dono ek kamre mein rehte the, ek-dusre ki...'

Bigg Boss 7 contestant Apurva Agnihotri MAKES big statement on Bigg Boss 19, says 'tasks mein log interested nahi hai'

Who are Jay Pawar, Rutuja Patil? NCP bigwig sharad Pawar's family in spotlight over Bahrain wedding, here's what to know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Divya Khosla feels Bollywood is filled with crocodiles, addresses divorce rumours: 'I would never sell my soul to...'

Divya Khosla feels Bollywood is filled with crocodiles, addresses divorce rumour

As Palaash Muchhal, Smriti Mandhana postpone their wedding, event organisers shares cryptic note, ‘See you soon champions’

As Palaash Muchhal, Smriti Mandhana postpone their wedding, event organisers sha

THIS Afghan cricketer wants Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to skip 2027 ODI World Cup; Here's what he said

THIS Afghan cricketer wants Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to skip 2027 ODI World Cup

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres

Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres

Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee

Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee

From oranges to grapes and berries: 7 winter fruits to eat this season for healthy and immune body

7 winter fruits to eat this season for healthy and immune body

HomeCricket

CRICKET

THIS Afghan cricketer wants Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to skip 2027 ODI World Cup; Here's what he said

Debate over Rohit and Kohli’s World Cup involvement has grown increasingly contentious, fueled by rumours of a divide within Indian cricket. Reports suggest Rohit and Kohli are aligned on one side, while coach Gautam Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar stand on the other.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 04, 2025, 11:05 PM IST

THIS Afghan cricketer wants Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to skip 2027 ODI World Cup; Here's what he said
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The formidable partnership of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli is undeniably making a compelling argument for their inclusion in the 2027 ODI World Cup. Although they may be nearing the end of their careers, their performances remain exceptional. In fact, an Afghan cricketer humorously expressed his hope that they would not participate in the World Cup, as it would make it easier for Afghanistan to secure a victory against India, should they face off.

The player in question is Afghan wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Gurbaz remarked that it would be challenging for anyone to argue against Rohit and Kohli being part of the World Cup squad. He praised them as legends and mentioned how Kohli has consistently offered him guidance when he sought advice.

"As an Afghanistan player, I will be happy if they are not in the team, because if they are not in the team, you will have a better chance to win. They're legends. There is no chance someone will come, and say that Virat and Rohit shouldn't be in the same team. If they are not in the team, the opponents will be happy," he told India Today in an exclusive interview.

"I call Virat bhai sometimes when I am in trouble, when I need help. We talk, we call. I say, ‘Bhai, I need this help,’ and then most of the time we discuss. Just recently, when I was in a little situation where I was not able to score, I called him — and in the very next game I scored 90-something. He is very simple. It’s the way he plays — he makes it very simple for himself, he doesn’t complicate anything. You know, he just tries to work hard and go enjoy. That’s the way we all need to be as well. Because in cricket you cannot be in a situation where you can’t enjoy the game. If you can’t enjoy the game, then you can’t perform," he added.

The discussion surrounding Rohit and Kohli’s potential participation in the World Cup has been ongoing for quite some time. Additionally, there are rumors of a divide within Indian cricket, with Rohit and Kohli on one side and coach Gautam Gambhir along with chief selector Ajit Agarkar on the other.

Rohit, at 38, has been playing for 18 years, while the 37-year-old Kohli has been active for 17 years. Kohli boasts a T20 World Cup title, two Champions Trophies, and one ODI World Cup victory. Rohit has also claimed two T20 World Cups and two Champions Trophies. Is it possible for both to conclude their careers with a spectacular triumph by winning the 2027 ODI World Cup? While it may not be easy, it is certainly within the realm of possibility.

Also read| Can Virat Kohli realistically chase Sachin Tendulkar’s 100-century landmark before he retires?

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Divya Khosla feels Bollywood is filled with crocodiles, addresses divorce rumours: 'I would never sell my soul to...'
Divya Khosla feels Bollywood is filled with crocodiles, addresses divorce rumour
As Palaash Muchhal, Smriti Mandhana postpone their wedding, event organisers shares cryptic note, ‘See you soon champions’
As Palaash Muchhal, Smriti Mandhana postpone their wedding, event organisers sha
THIS Afghan cricketer wants Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to skip 2027 ODI World Cup; Here's what he said
THIS Afghan cricketer wants Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to skip 2027 ODI World Cup
DNA TV Show: Analysis of Russian President Putin's Indian policy
DNA TV Show: Analysis of Russian President Putin's Indian policy
Good news for Mumbaikars! Two new metro corridors set to open by December end, ease travel between these important routes
Good news for Mumbaikars! Two new metro corridors set to open by December end, e
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres
Dhurandhar: 6 reasons you must watch this Ranveer Singh’s film in theatres
Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee
Top 10 highest-valued currencies worldwide compared to Indian rupee
From oranges to grapes and berries: 7 winter fruits to eat this season for healthy and immune body
7 winter fruits to eat this season for healthy and immune body
Top 5 countries where Indian rupee is strongest, explore budget-friendly international destinations
Top 5 countries where Indian rupee is strongest, explore budget-friendly interna
Ahaan Pandey, Aneet Padda to Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgan: 6 impressive debuts winning hearts in 2025
Ahaan Pandey, Aneet Padda to Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgan: 6 impressive debuts
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement