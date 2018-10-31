This 35-foot cut out of MS Dhoni shows he continues to rule fan's hearts

MS Dhoni's stocks may be receding on-field owing to indifferent form and inability to hit top gears like before, but for his fans, there is no bigger icon than Captain Cool MSD. We all know MS Dhoni is immensely popular in Tamil Nadu owing to his Chennai Super Kings connection, but it seems that Kerala is not too far behind.

According to reports, 'All Kerala Dhoni Fans Association' has done something big, literally to show their love for the Indian keeper. They have installed a 35-foot cut out of MSD playing in Indian colours just outside the stadium in Thiruvananthapuram where the crucial 5th ODI will be played.

CSK twitter handle shared a video of how the gigantic cut out of MS Dhoni is being set up.

MS Dhoni has been dropped from the T20 squads for Australia and also against West Indies in home soil. His performance has set tongues wagging especially with Risabh Pant's impressive performance in test cricket. Many pundits believe it is time for Dhoni to call it a day, although Sunil Gavaskar has backed Dhoni to play the World Cup 2019. But all these are only academic discussions for the die-hard fans who want Thala to continue for as long as he wishes.