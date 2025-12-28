'Third party wanted to marry my husband': Ex-Pak cricketer Imad Wasim's wife Sannia Ashfaq makes explosive divorce claim

Imad Wasim’s wife Sannia Ashfaq has made an explosive claim amid their divorce proceedings, alleging that a third party wanted to marry her husband. The shocking allegation has triggered widespread debate and put the former Pakistan cricketer’s personal life under intense public scrutiny.

Cricket fans everywhere are talking about it: former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim and his wife, Sannia Ashfaq, have officially called it quits. Imad first broke the news, blaming “repeated conflicts” for the split. But things got messier fast. Sannia hit back with some heavy accusations, claiming someone else stepped in on purpose to wreck their marriage and marry Imad herself.

Imad’s Announcement: A Careful Goodbye

Cricketer Imad Wasim has officially announced his divorce on Instagram. He and Sannia Ashfaq were married in 2019 at the Shah Faisal Mosque in Islamabad. He further stated that he will continue to be a caring and responsible father to his children.



Note: We respect Imad… pic.twitter.com/O4sqws6wLf — CricFollow (@CricFollow56) December 28, 2025

On Sunday, December 28, 2025, Imad, now 37 and retired, went public on Instagram. He kept his words pretty formal, saying he’d filed for divorce after years of fighting that never got resolved. He asked everyone to respect their privacy and told fans to stop calling Sannia his wife. He also warned—don’t spread rumors or try to drag outsiders in, or he’ll take legal action.

Sannia’s Side: The “Third Party” Bombshell

But Sannia wasn’t holding back. She posted her own statement and didn’t sugarcoat the pain. According to her, this wasn’t just about the couple’s own problems. She said someone else—someone set on marrying Imad—deliberately broke up their home. Sannia called this interference the “final blow” to a marriage that was already under strain. She said she did everything she could to keep the family together, especially for their kids.

“I am writing this from a place of deep pain. My home has been broken, and my children have been left without their father. I am a mother of three, including a five-month-old infant who has yet to be held by his father. This is not a story I wished to share, but silence should never be mistaken for weakness," she wrote.

“Like many marriages, ours had difficulties, yet it continued to exist. I remained committed as a wife and mother and made sincere efforts to preserve our family. What ultimately ended this marriage was the involvement of a third party, whose intention was to marry my husband, became the final blow to an already struggling union," she added.

Sannia’s biggest heartbreak is for their three children. She shared that they’re facing a future without their dad around. The detail that really hit home—she said their youngest, just five months old, hasn’t even been held by his father yet.

Honestly, this announcement just confirmed what a lot of fans already suspected. People noticed months ago when Sannia dropped Imad’s name from her social media and deleted pictures of them together. There were whispers about Imad and a model before, though those stories were denied back then.

For now, Imad says he’ll keep being a dad to his kids. But with Sannia’s claims about a “third party,” what started as a private breakup has turned into one of 2025’s biggest cricket scandals.

