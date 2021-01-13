UAE vs Ireland: Third ODI in Abu Dhabi called off due to COVID quarantine protocols

The third one-day international between the United Arab Emirates and Ireland in Abu Dhabi on Thursday has been called off because the hosts are still in quarantine following COVID-19 cases in their camp, the Emirates Cricket Board said on Wednesday.

The second match of the four-game series was postponed on Tuesday when four more UAE players tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the total to seven COVID-19 cases.

"Emirates Cricket Board confirms that tomorrow's match in the Sky247.net Abu Dhabi ODI Series 2021 against Ireland has been suspended," the board said in a statement.

"Although no new positive cases have been returned the decision, supported by Cricket Ireland, was made due to the UAE team remaining in quarantine as directed by authorities on January 11th."

Cricket Ireland also took to social media and thanked Emirates Cricket Board and Abu Dhabi Cricket for their transparency and cooperation. They said they will continue to monitor the situation over the coming days.

UAE beat Ireland by six wickets in the first match.