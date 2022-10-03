'Thinking of not playing him anymore': Rohit Sharma's golden reply to Bhogle's how to keep SKY's form going question

Image Source: Twitter @BCCI

Suryakumar Yadav continued his amazing success in the shortest format, smashing his third consecutive half-century in the second T20I against South Africa. Surya, who appears to be batting on a another level entirely, scorched a 22-ball 61 to help India record a massive 237-run total after being put in to bat by South Africa in Guwahati.

The openers took a little time at first, but once the floodgates opened, nothing but runs flowed. Whether it was KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, or Dinesh Karthik, Surya's performance was crazy and entertaining.

Surya, one of the most flamboyant and exciting T20 batters in the world, is the top run-getter in 2022, and the Men in Blue can only hope that his form continues in the T20 World Cup, as his form will be key to the 2007 World T20 champions in Australia.

When asked how Team India will maintain Surya's form intact at the post-match presentation, skipper Rohit Sharma responded with a humorous reaction. Rohit said that he would like not to play Surya until their first game in the T20 World Cup against Pakistan, but because SKY wants to play and is in a good mood when batting, he will continue.

"Just thinking not to play him anymore. Just play him on 23rd with the kind of form he is in. He is somebody who wants to play the game, wants to keep going out there and keep doing well. That's what keeps him happy and we want to keep him happy," Rohit said.

India will be hoping that Suryakumar can keep going since he is presently the most crucial batter in the lineup, capable of changing the game on his own, and if he performs well in Australia, spectators will be in for a treat.

