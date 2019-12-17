'Think you're smaller than me': England woman cricketer Danielle Wyatt teases Yuzvendra Chahal on Instagram

The Indian cricket team has a photoshoot before the first One-day International against the West Indies in Chennai.

The team members shared their pictures on various social media accounts and it was Yuzvendra Chahal's image that received a funny reply.

The 29-year-old leg-spinner had shared the photograph with India teammate Kuldeep Yadav on Instagram and England woman cricketer Danielle Wyatt's funny remark got everyone laughing.

"Making headshots look fun here in Chennai," Chahal captioned the picture on Instagram.

Making fun of Chahal's height, Wyatt commented "I think you're smaller than me" along with a laughing emoji.

As for the first ODI, Chahal didn't feature in the playing XI which India went on to lose by eight wickets.

Kuldeep Yadav, on the other hand, remained wicketless and conceded 45 runs in his 10-over spell at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

India's only good performance came from Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer who took India's total to 287 for eight in 50 overs.

The Indian blowers failed to defend the total as Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer smashed centuries to help Windies chase down the target.

The two sides will play the second ODI in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.