Think he is bit unstable: Madan Lal bashes Javed Miandad for controversial remarks on Imran Khan

Former Team India coach and member of BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee, Madan Lal criticized former Pakistan cricketer Javed Miandad for his controversial comments on the Pak Prime Minister and World Cup-winning skipper Imran Khan.

Earlier, Javed Miandad had accused Imran Khan of destroying the state of affairs of cricket in Pakistan by prioritizing foreigners over countrymen for numerous key positions in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

However, India's World Cup winner cricketer feels 'lack of education' is very much visible in the way Miandad made his comments and claimed that his statements 'make no sense.'

"Whatever he is talking, doesn’t make sense, shows how much educated he is. He had previously made a remark on Kashmir as well as about our Prime Minister. Don't you think he is a bit unstable?" Lal was quoted as saying by multiple outlets.

63-year-old Miandad on his official YouTube channel made comments indirectly referring to Wasim Khan, the CEO of PCB.

"All officials in the PCB do not know the ABC of the sport. I will talk to Imran Khan personally about the sad state of affairs. I will not leave anyone that is not right for our country," Miandad said.

"You appointed a foreigner on a key position. What will happen when he flees the country after doing corruption? Is there a shortage of people in your own country that you had to bring people from abroad to work in the PCB?"

"I was your captain; you weren’t my captain. I’ll come to politics and then I’ll talk to you. I was the one who led you all the time, but you act like God now."

"It is almost like you’re the only intelligent person in this country as if no one has gone to Oxford or Cambridge or any other university in Pakistan. Think about the people," he further added.