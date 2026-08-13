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Thin squad, fading WTC final dreams: 5 burning questions for Shubman Gill’s Team India ahead of 1st Sri Lanka Test

India face a major test of their depth ahead of the 1st Test against Sri Lanka, with injuries piling up and World Test Championship hopes fading. Here are five key talking points, from selection headaches and player fitness to the pressure on India to deliver.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 13, 2026, 12:33 PM IST

Thin squad, fading WTC final dreams: 5 burning questions for Shubman Gill’s Team India ahead of 1st Sri Lanka Test
Courtesy: X/BCCI
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India kicked off their red-ball tour of Sri Lanka with a three-day practice match in Colombo against the Sri Lanka Cricket XI. It was more than just a warm-up. Sure, the team needed to get used to local conditions but the match also brought up some problems India needs to sort out before they head to Galle for the series opener on August 15.

Sri Lanka Cricket XI put up a solid 363/8 declared on a pretty flat track at the Nondescripts Cricket Club, and India answered with 357/6, thanks mostly to a brilliant century from Devdutt Padikkal. Gurnoor Brar added some important runs late in the innings, keeping India close.

Chasing 207 in the final innings, India almost had to settle for a draw, but Mohammed Siraj came up big at the end—smashing sixes and getting India over the line. With just a couple days left before the first Test, here are five key issues India needs to tackle.

1. Devdutt Padikkal is making a serious case for a Test recall

With Sai Sudharsan missing, Padikkal did exactly what India needed. After Yashasvi Jaiswal got out for a duck, Padikkal stepped up next to KL Rahul, finishing unbeaten on 142. He built partnerships with Rahul (40) and Jadeja (63), showing confidence against both pace and spin. This kind of performance puts him firmly in contention, even with management leaning towards more established middle-order batsmen.

2. Sarfaraz Khan could be the X-factor India needs in Galle

Sarfaraz Khan got his chance over other replacements mainly because he’s good against spin. His sweep shots break up bowlers’ rhythms and mess with field placements. Jurel has slightly higher career numbers, but as a specialist, Sarfaraz is more adventurous at the crease. He moves around, sweeps, and can hit square of the wicket, which might be exactly what India needs.

3. Rishabh Pant’s struggle opens door for Dhruv Jurel

Pant hasn’t found his form—just 2 and 28 in the warm-up and unimpressive numbers on the last South Africa tour. Sure, he offers something different with his unpredictability, but with Jurel looking solid behind the stumps and contributing with the bat, the team faces a tough decision. With time running out, Jurel might get the nod.

4. India’s bowling looks thin without Bumrah; Gurnoor Brar stepped up

After a long break, Indian pacers lacked sharpness. The spin group—Kuldeep, Jadeja, and Suthar—handled most of the workload and picked up wickets, clearly ahead of the fast bowlers. But Gurnoor Brar stood out. He bowled aggressively—even on a lifeless pitch—and put pressure on the Sri Lankan batters. Others like Auqib Nabi and Prasidh Krishna didn’t look nearly as threatening. With Galle expected to favor spinners, Gambhir will still hope his pacers deliver early breakthroughs. Without Bumrah, India’s bowling looks vulnerable—and honestly, a Sri Lankan sweep wouldn’t surprise anyone.

5. WTC campaign makes this series even more important

India sits fifth in the ICC World Test Championship standings—four wins, four losses, and a points percentage a little below fifty. This two-Test series is a huge chance to stabilize their shaky run in the format. Every team selection will be closely watched, especially with uncertainties around both the top and middle order. India needs real results right now, not just good performances in warm-up games.

Also read| IND vs SL: Shubman Gill nears exclusive WTC milestone that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma never reached

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