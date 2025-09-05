Add DNA as a Preferred Source
'They were scared': Yograj Singh calls out 'backstabbers' in Indian cricket, blames Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni for Yuvraj Singh’s exit

This controversy has reignited debates about Yuvraj Singh's career and whether politics and jealousy overshadowed his cricketing brilliance during the later stages of his international career, especially under Virat Kohli's captaincy, where Yuvraj played just 11 ODIs and 3 T20Is.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 10:18 PM IST

'They were scared': Yograj Singh calls out 'backstabbers' in Indian cricket, blames Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni for Yuvraj Singh’s exit
Yograj Singh, the former Indian cricketer and father of the iconic all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, has asserted that many of his son's teammates, including Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, were 'backstabbers'. In an interview with InsideSport, Yograj stated that the only true friend Yuvraj had was the legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar. When asked if Kohli, as captain, could have supported Yuvraj in the later stages of his career, Yograj criticized the former India skipper, claiming that others were afraid his son would take their spots.

"As I told you, there are no friends in the sphere of success, money and glory. There were always backstabbers, people who wanted to put you down. People were scared of Yuvraj Singh because they were afraid where he would usurp their seats because he was such a great player created by the God Almighty. He has been the greatest of players, who they were scared - right from MS Dhoni, everybody - 'oh he might take my chair," said Yograj Singh.

This isn't the first occasion that Yograj has made serious accusations against Yuvraj's previous teammates. Repeatedly, he has emphasized how his son was compelled to retire early.

Yuvraj played for India in 402 international matches from 2000 to 2017, amassing 11,178 runs with an average of 35.05, including 17 centuries and 71 fifties. He was a member of the Indian squad that clinched the ICC Champions Trophy in 2002 (joint winners with Sri Lanka), the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, and the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011.

Additionally, he was the first Indian cricketer to hit six consecutive sixes in an over in international cricket, achieving this feat during the 2007 T20 World Cup against England. His career pinnacle was being named 'Player of the Tournament' in the 2011 World Cup, where he scored 362 runs in nine matches, including one century and four half-centuries, while also taking 15 wickets.

Yuvraj's last appearance in international cricket was against the West Indies on June 30, 2017, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. The player from Chandigarh announced his retirement from all forms of domestic and international cricket on June 10, 2019, at the age of 37.

