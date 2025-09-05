'They treat people like...': Yograj Singh launches scathing attack on MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev amid Irfan Pathan’s hookah controversy

New OTT and theatrical releases: From Baaghi 4 to Kannappa, top 7 must-watch picks this weekend
CRICKET
Singh did not spare Kapil Dev and Bishan Singh Bedi, accusing them along with Dhoni of favoritism and poor treatment of teammates, broadening the controversy beyond recent times and suggesting a long-standing issue with team culture under influential captains.
It all began with a five-year-old video featuring Irfan Pathan, in which he discussed his removal from the national team led by MS Dhoni. However, this controversy has escalated dramatically, with former cricketers weighing in on the team culture during that period. In that viral clip, Pathan mentioned that he prioritized his performance on the field over establishing a hookah in someone else's room. Many interpret this as a reference to players trying to win favor with then-captain Dhoni.
“I don’t have a habit of setting up a hookah in someone’s room or talking unnecessarily. Everyone knows. Sometimes, it’s better not to speak. A cricketer’s job is to perform on the field, and that’s what I focused on."
The comments ignited a reaction among netizens as they started to connect the dots, ultimately placing the blame on Dhoni for his poor management of the former left-hander. Pathan's last international cricket match was in 2012, even though he achieved a five-wicket haul in what became his final ODI appearance for the nation.
To add to the controversy, Yuvraj Singh's father, Yograj Singh, known for his candid nature, has launched a full-scale attack on Dhoni. Yograj asserted that not only Pathan but also former players like Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, and Harbhajan Singh have reported feeling mistreated during that time.
"It is not only about Irfan Pathan. You see Gautam Gambhir speaking about it. Virender Sehwag openly said it as well. Harbhajan Singh spoke about how he was put out of the team like a fly. You should arrange a jury on why he did what he did. MS Dhoni doesn't want to answer. One who doesn't want to answer has a guilty conscience," Yograj said while speaking to InsideSport.
Yograj also criticised ex-captains Dhoni, Kapil Dev, and Bishan Singh Bedi. He firmly asserted that these players treated others poorly, likening it to being treated like 'shit'.
"I talk about Bishan Singh Bedi, Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni. I can talk about people whom I have been with. They have treated people like s***. Jo galat hai wo galat hai. Two wrongs cannot make one right. I say this openly, that our cricketers and team were destroyed by our captain," Yograj said.
