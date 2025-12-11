'They teach us like...': Yashasvi Jaiswal reveals how Rohit Sharma's tough love and Virat Kohli's guidance influence Team India

Yashasvi Jaiswal opens up on the leadership impact of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, revealing how Rohit’s stern words and Kohli’s thoughtful advice guide young players and shape Team India’s dressing-room culture. The youngster explains how both seniors “teach us like…” while setting high standards.

Star Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal highlighted Rohit Sharma's genuine concern and care for the younger players on the team. Even when Rohit was giving feedback to the younger members, Jaiswal noted that this affectionate concern was evident. The opener also pointed out how the Indian ODI squad draws immense motivation from the presence of both Rohit and Virat. Jaiswal remarked that the entire team benefits greatly from the wisdom and experience of this seasoned duo.

Jaiswal, who achieved his first ODI century in Visakhapatnam while building partnerships with both Virat and Rohit, particularly underscored how the veteran pair's unwavering presence acts as a powerful source of inspiration and consistently uplifts the atmosphere in the Indian dressing room.

"Rohit and Virat being in the Indian team is of huge help. Just the things that they discuss in the dressing room, you learn about the game. We get motivated by seeing them - the way they have played at such a high intensity for so many years. We get motivated. They teach us like little brothers. They tell us to not commit the mistakes that they did not only as a cricketer but as humans as well," Jaiswal said at the Agenda AajTak summit.

"Rohit bhai scolds us but loves us the equal amount as well. If he is scolding us, you know that he is coming from a place of care," he further added.

As a veteran leader of the Indian cricket team, alongside Virat Kohli, this group of players carries the responsibility to mentor the younger talents. Their influence is evident in their pivotal roles as the top three batsmen in the Indian lineup, and Jaiswal acknowledged that their mentorship and encouragement were vital to his impressive century in Vizag.

“If they are there, we all feel relaxed. When I was playing the third ODI, Rohit bhai told me to relax and remain calm and take time as he would take risks. How many people will do that?” said Jaiswal. “Similarly, Virat paaji gave me small targets and told me that we will have to win it ourselves.”

Jaiswal is primarily viewed as the backup opener for the ODI squad, positioned behind Rohit and the newly appointed captain Shubman Gill. Nevertheless, with his first major achievement now secured, he instills a great deal of confidence in India as they prepare for upcoming challenges.

