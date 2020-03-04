'They never call me by my name': CSK skipper MS Dhoni's adorable confession about fans dressing him as 'Thala'

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has thanked his franchise for helping him get over difficult times both on and off the field.

Ahead of the cash-rich tournament, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman arrived in Chennai earlier this week and as expected, the former Team India skipper received a grand welcome from a huge crowd.

“CSK has helped me improve in everything, whether it was being a human being or being a cricketer, handling situations that are tough both on and off the field and how to be humble once you are doing well,” Dhoni was quoted as saying by PTI.

Popularly called as 'Thala' by the CSK fans, MSD expressed his thoughts on how he is so grateful to receive the love and affection from his beloved followers.

“Thala basically means brother, so for me it’s more the abstract of the fans, the love and affection towards me is the reflection of that,” MS said.

“Whenever I am in Chennai or down south they never call me by my name, they address me as Thala and the moment someone calls me Thala they are showing their love and respect but at the same time he is a CSK fan,” he added.

Ever since India's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August, Dhoni made himself unavailable for selection. During his break from cricket, he served for the Indian Army too.

Under the capable leadership Dhoni, the Super Kings have won three IPL titles (2010,2011, 2018) and will be looking to equal Mumbai's record of four this season.

The opening match will be played between most successful teams of IPL - defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and CSK - at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29.

