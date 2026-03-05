FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 17-fame Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider accuses parents of torture over inter-caste marriage: 'They are responsible for my death'

'They lost against USA..': Ex-India star takes a dig at Mohammad Amir, brings up his 2024 T20 World Cup failure

Explained: How is Iran fighting against mighty US, Israel in absence of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei?

ULTIMATE GUIDE TO THE BEST REPLICA BAGS WEBSITE ONLINE REPDESIGNERBAG.COM

Anchor Growing Demand Of PTE Exam Among Study Abroad Aspirants

Shah Rukh Khan along with Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan, Aamir Khan attend Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding - Watch

Iran’s Ayatollah Abdollah Javadi-Amoli calls for ‘Trump’s blood’; foreign minister warns US will ‘bitterly regret’ warship attack

After IRIS Dena struck, another Iranian warship sails towards Sri Lanka; will US attack it too?

India condoles Iran's former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's death, foreign secretary Vikram Misra signs condolence book

Who is China's Nostradamus? Did he predict Iran-US-Israel War? Know in detail

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 17-fame Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider accuses parents of torture over inter-caste marriage: 'They are responsible for my death'

Bigg Boss 17's Anurag Dobhal accuses parents of torture for inter-caste marriage

'They lost against USA..': Ex-India star takes a dig at Mohammad Amir, brings up his 2024 T20 World Cup failure

Ex-India star takes a dig at Mohammad Amir, brings up his 2024 T20 World Cup fai

Explained: How is Iran fighting against mighty US, Israel in absence of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei?

Explained: How is Iran fighting against US, Israel in absence of Khamenei?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: Unseen pictures of Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar, Sara Tendulkar from main celebration

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: Unseen pictures of Sachin Tendulkar, A

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan attend Sachin Tendulkar's son's wedding

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: Who's who of celebs in attendance

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda reception: Allu Arjun, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Ram Charan, Mrunal Thakur, Sreeleela attend grand celebration

Celebs at Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's Hyderabad reception

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'They lost against USA..': Ex-India star takes a dig at Mohammad Amir, brings up his 2024 T20 World Cup failure

Amir had asserted that India would falter against West Indies and miss out on the semi-finals. He changed his position and subsequently supported England to stop India's advancement, after which he maintained that Suryakumar Yadav would not reach the final.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 05, 2026, 06:46 PM IST

'They lost against USA..': Ex-India star takes a dig at Mohammad Amir, brings up his 2024 T20 World Cup failure
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif criticized former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir for his prediction that India would not reach the T20 World Cup semifinals. Amir made this assertion at the beginning of the Super 8 stage. Although India suffered a defeat against South Africa, they bounced back with victories over Zimbabwe and the West Indies, securing a semifinal matchup against England. Meanwhile, in the other semifinal, New Zealand triumphed over South Africa by nine wickets and will face the winner of the India vs England match in the final on March 8.

Amir initially referred to Abhishek Sharma as a ‘slogger’ and predicted that India would fall to the West Indies. He now asserts that England has the momentum to defeat India and reach the final. In a discussion on his YouTube channel, Kaif remarked that there was no need to stoop to Amir's level, suggesting that Amir was aware India would qualify for the semifinals but chose to make contrary statements for publicity. Kaif also recalled how Amir appeared ‘scared’ while bowling the Super Over against the USA in the 2024 T20 World Cup group match, during which he conceded 18 runs. Pakistan ultimately lost that game.

“Did Amir really not know that India would reach the semifinals? He also knew it, that the defending champions would make it. But because it will become news, they do all these things," he said.

“The loss that they faced against the USA in 2024, it was the same bowler who was the reason. In that over, there was only one boundary, but too many wides. His ball didn’t even land on the stumps," he added.

“Who got scared against that USA team and made his team lose the game, then I don’t have to say more. Why are we focusing on him? The country that is so behind in the sport, they have no players, no solid captain, or a solid bowler, nothing," he said.

In 2024, Pakistan was eliminated in the group stage while India claimed the championship. In 2022, Pakistan reached the final but was defeated, whereas India fell short in the semifinals. In 2021, Pakistan advanced to the semifinals while India did not qualify. As for 2026, India has made it to the semifinals, but Pakistan failed to progress past the Super 8. Who will emerge victorious on March 8? That is yet to be determined.

Also read| 'Going to be very quiet': Sam Curran eyes Wankhede silence; Morne Morkel backs Abhishek Sharma, warns of dew factor

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bigg Boss 17-fame Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider accuses parents of torture over inter-caste marriage: 'They are responsible for my death'
Bigg Boss 17's Anurag Dobhal accuses parents of torture for inter-caste marriage
'They lost against USA..': Ex-India star takes a dig at Mohammad Amir, brings up his 2024 T20 World Cup failure
Ex-India star takes a dig at Mohammad Amir, brings up his 2024 T20 World Cup fai
Explained: How is Iran fighting against mighty US, Israel in absence of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei?
Explained: How is Iran fighting against US, Israel in absence of Khamenei?
ULTIMATE GUIDE TO THE BEST REPLICA BAGS WEBSITE ONLINE REPDESIGNERBAG.COM
ULTIMATE GUIDE TO THE BEST REPLICA BAGS WEBSITE ONLINE REPDESIGNERBAG.COM
Anchor Growing Demand Of PTE Exam Among Study Abroad Aspirants
Anchor Growing Demand Of PTE Exam Among Study Abroad Aspirants
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: Unseen pictures of Sachin Tendulkar, Anjali Tendulkar, Sara Tendulkar from main celebration
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok wedding: Unseen pictures of Sachin Tendulkar, A
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan attend Sachin Tendulkar's son's wedding
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok's wedding: Who's who of celebs in attendance
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda reception: Allu Arjun, Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Ram Charan, Mrunal Thakur, Sreeleela attend grand celebration
Celebs at Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's Hyderabad reception
US‑Israel‑Iran War: Satellite images show Iranian naval vessels and strategic nuclear sites damaged in airstrikes
Satellite images show destroyed Iranian navy and nuclear sites hit by airstrikes
Mojtaba Khamenei: How wealthy is Iran's new Supreme Leader? Look at his family, net worth, business and more
Mojtaba Khamenei: How wealthy is Iran's new Supreme Leader?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement