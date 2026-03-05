'They lost against USA..': Ex-India star takes a dig at Mohammad Amir, brings up his 2024 T20 World Cup failure

Amir had asserted that India would falter against West Indies and miss out on the semi-finals. He changed his position and subsequently supported England to stop India's advancement, after which he maintained that Suryakumar Yadav would not reach the final.

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif criticized former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir for his prediction that India would not reach the T20 World Cup semifinals. Amir made this assertion at the beginning of the Super 8 stage. Although India suffered a defeat against South Africa, they bounced back with victories over Zimbabwe and the West Indies, securing a semifinal matchup against England. Meanwhile, in the other semifinal, New Zealand triumphed over South Africa by nine wickets and will face the winner of the India vs England match in the final on March 8.

Amir initially referred to Abhishek Sharma as a ‘slogger’ and predicted that India would fall to the West Indies. He now asserts that England has the momentum to defeat India and reach the final. In a discussion on his YouTube channel, Kaif remarked that there was no need to stoop to Amir's level, suggesting that Amir was aware India would qualify for the semifinals but chose to make contrary statements for publicity. Kaif also recalled how Amir appeared ‘scared’ while bowling the Super Over against the USA in the 2024 T20 World Cup group match, during which he conceded 18 runs. Pakistan ultimately lost that game.

“Did Amir really not know that India would reach the semifinals? He also knew it, that the defending champions would make it. But because it will become news, they do all these things," he said.

“The loss that they faced against the USA in 2024, it was the same bowler who was the reason. In that over, there was only one boundary, but too many wides. His ball didn’t even land on the stumps," he added.

“Who got scared against that USA team and made his team lose the game, then I don’t have to say more. Why are we focusing on him? The country that is so behind in the sport, they have no players, no solid captain, or a solid bowler, nothing," he said.

In 2024, Pakistan was eliminated in the group stage while India claimed the championship. In 2022, Pakistan reached the final but was defeated, whereas India fell short in the semifinals. In 2021, Pakistan advanced to the semifinals while India did not qualify. As for 2026, India has made it to the semifinals, but Pakistan failed to progress past the Super 8. Who will emerge victorious on March 8? That is yet to be determined.

