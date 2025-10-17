FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
'They'll go till 2027 World Cup': Travis Head's bold claim on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma sparks Axar Patel’s priceless reaction

During a joint press conference ahead of the India-Australia ODI series in Perth, Australian opener Travis Head made headlines by expressing confidence that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will continue playing until the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 04:55 PM IST

'They'll go till 2027 World Cup': Travis Head's bold claim on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma sparks Axar Patel’s priceless reaction
The highly anticipated three-match ODI series between India and Australia is just around the corner, and fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to the international stage. The opening match will unfold amid ongoing discussions regarding the future of these two stars and their potential involvement in the 2027 World Cup, set to take place in South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe. Following their retirement from Test cricket earlier this year, speculation about their careers has intensified. With Rohit losing the ODI captaincy to Shubman Gill, the rumor mill is in overdrive, leaving the future of the duo, affectionately known as RoKo, uncertain.

Just two days before the first ODI at Perth's Optus Stadium, Australia's Travis Head and India's Axar Patel faced the media, where Head praised both Rohit and Virat.

However, the conversation took a curious turn as Head glanced shyly at Axar while discussing the possibility of RoKo continuing to play until the 2027 World Cup.

“They have been awesome for India, I guess Axar can speak more highly about them than myself. But two quality players, two of the best white-ball players. Virat is probably the greatest white-ball player. Rohit is not that far behind,” Head told reporters.

“Someone who opens the batting. I have huge regard for what Rohit has been able to do. I am sure they will be missed at some stage, but I think they both are going until 2027 (looks at Axar Patel and the all-rounder smiles). They both are trying to get to the World Cup. It is great for the game that they are still playing,” he added.

Axar Patel, stepping in as the leading all-rounder in the playing XI due to Ravindra Jadeja's absence, expressed that both Rohit and Virat are consummate professionals eager to kick off the series opener.
“They are world-class players. They know what to do, and they are ready to go. They are professionals and they know what to do. They are ready to go,” said Axar Patel.

“If you speak about their form, they have been preparing well, hence I think they are ready. Everyone has given their fitness Test, they are raring to go now,” he added.

The Indian team arrived in Australia on Thursday morning and has already completed two practice sessions at the Optus Stadium in Perth. This tour could potentially be Rohit and Virat's final visit to Australia.

India’s ODI squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

