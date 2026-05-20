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‘They ignored him completely’: Report hints at bitter end to MS Dhoni-CSK association after 18 years

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‘They ignored him completely’: Report hints at bitter end to MS Dhoni-CSK association after 18 years

Fresh reports have sparked speculation over the future of MS Dhoni’s long-standing association with CSK, suggesting the iconic partnership could end on an uneasy note. Claims surrounding Dhoni allegedly being sidelined have added a new twist to discussions over the franchise legend’s future.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : May 20, 2026, 08:15 PM IST

‘They ignored him completely’: Report hints at bitter end to MS Dhoni-CSK association after 18 years
MS Dhoni has not played a single game in IPL 2026. (AI-generated image)
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Looks like MS Dhoni’s legendary run with Chennai Super Kings might be ending after the IPL 2026 season, and honestly, it doesn’t sound like it’ll be a happy goodbye. Dhoni, who’s steered CSK to five IPL championships and become their heartbeat for almost 20 years, didn’t play a single match this season—even though he was right there with the squad. The team’s management hasn’t said much, just keeping everyone guessing about why Dhoni stayed out of the playing XI, especially when he’s supposedly recovered from injury.

Word around is that Dhoni didn’t want to mess up the team’s balance in the middle of the season and that’s why he stepped back from selection. Still, CSK have a slim shot at making the playoffs, but it’s been a shaky season.

But is the bond broken beyond fixing? According to CricBlogger, things between Dhoni and CSK management have soured. Apparently, tensions have been bubbling for two years now. The franchise has been quietly moving towards younger talent and easing out their senior players. Nobody’s officially said it, but the signs are pretty clear.

Dhoni wasn’t thrilled about some management decisions either. Transfers, like those involving Ravindra Jadeja and Sanju Samson, went down without him being in the loop, which probably stung. One source put it bluntly: “The relationship between Dhoni and CSK has deteriorated to such an extent that Thala will not be seen in yellow after the 2026 IPL. So they ignored Dhoni completely this year, which irked him a lot.”

Dhoni’s pride kept him tethered to the team all season, but the same source says he’ll skip CSK next year—even if he stays in the IPL. For the first time ever, fans didn’t see him out on the field throughout almost the entire tournament. The report also points out that Dhoni clashed with one of the top CSK officials. And no one from management actually tried to fix things with him, so there was never really a chance to patch it up.

It’s wild to think that a partnership this monumental could end so quietly—and so cold. The impact will be felt not just on the field, but across the entire cricketing world. Dhoni and CSK won’t ever quite be the same.

Also read| Virat Kohli emerges as IPL’s highest earner with Rs 230 crore; KKR lead franchise valuation

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