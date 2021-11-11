Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

'They have won even on boundary count': New Zealand's sensational win in semis inspires hilarious reactions

New Zealand required 57 runs off the last four overs but Daryl Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham spoiled England's party chasing those down in just 18 balls.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 11, 2021, 01:37 AM IST

'They have won even on boundary count': New Zealand's sensational win in semis inspires hilarious reactions

The underdogs, the dark horses, the team that punches above their weight and whatever several names they are known as but the favourites, the men in black, New Zealand knocked England out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 as they chased down 167 runs in 19 overs, needing 57 of them in the last four.

New Zealand got off to the worst start possible losing two of their main batters in Martin Guptill and skipper Kane Williamson cheaply. The rebuilding phase got extended for a little longer than they would have hoped for but Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway ensured that they stuck at the wicket.

The partnership was going run-a-ball before Conway hit a couple of big shots and Mitchell too took Mark Wood to the cleaners and slowly and gradually New Zealand were coming back.

Just when Conway was hitting his straps, the golden arm of Livingstone got the better of him. He didn't stop as he removed Glenn Phillips as well, part of a very economical spell of 2/22 in four overs.

New Zealand required 57 runs off the last four overs and the men in red were in the driver's seat. But Jimmy Neesham had revenge on his mind.

After being on the wrong side of it in 2019 and being at the centre of that super-over chaos at Lord's, Neesham belted Jordan's slot bowling for two sixes and a four and with some luck going by his side, the Blackcaps managed to accumulate 23 runs off the over and now the pressure had changed sides.

Adil Rashid came to bowl at a very critical point and was thumped for a six by Neesham and a six by Mitchell. Even though he got the left-hander out on the last ball, he conceded 14 runs in the five balls before that.

With three sixes, Neesham did his job scoring 27 runs in just 11 balls, now it was over to the set batter, playing on 53. Mitchell was like, Neesham had his fun against Jordan, he would have his share against Chris Woakes.

Two sixes off two balls and a four of the last delivery and Mitchell, who hadn't opened in professional cricket before this tournament and did in warm-ups just as an experiment took his side into their third final, that too in all three formats.

Mitchell remained unbeaten on 72 off 47 with four fours and four sixes as it was England's second straight heartbreak in knockouts of the T20 World Cup.

New Zealand are now inches away from their potential second ICC trophy in the same year. The sensational win inspired some hilarious reactions, obviously comparing to that 2019 loss and many felt emotional for Neesham, who did the job this time. Here are some of them:

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.