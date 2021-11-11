'They have won even on boundary count': New Zealand's sensational win in semis inspires hilarious reactions

The underdogs, the dark horses, the team that punches above their weight and whatever several names they are known as but the favourites, the men in black, New Zealand knocked England out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 as they chased down 167 runs in 19 overs, needing 57 of them in the last four.

New Zealand got off to the worst start possible losing two of their main batters in Martin Guptill and skipper Kane Williamson cheaply. The rebuilding phase got extended for a little longer than they would have hoped for but Daryl Mitchell and Devon Conway ensured that they stuck at the wicket.

The partnership was going run-a-ball before Conway hit a couple of big shots and Mitchell too took Mark Wood to the cleaners and slowly and gradually New Zealand were coming back.

Just when Conway was hitting his straps, the golden arm of Livingstone got the better of him. He didn't stop as he removed Glenn Phillips as well, part of a very economical spell of 2/22 in four overs.

New Zealand required 57 runs off the last four overs and the men in red were in the driver's seat. But Jimmy Neesham had revenge on his mind.

After being on the wrong side of it in 2019 and being at the centre of that super-over chaos at Lord's, Neesham belted Jordan's slot bowling for two sixes and a four and with some luck going by his side, the Blackcaps managed to accumulate 23 runs off the over and now the pressure had changed sides.

Adil Rashid came to bowl at a very critical point and was thumped for a six by Neesham and a six by Mitchell. Even though he got the left-hander out on the last ball, he conceded 14 runs in the five balls before that.

With three sixes, Neesham did his job scoring 27 runs in just 11 balls, now it was over to the set batter, playing on 53. Mitchell was like, Neesham had his fun against Jordan, he would have his share against Chris Woakes.

Two sixes off two balls and a four of the last delivery and Mitchell, who hadn't opened in professional cricket before this tournament and did in warm-ups just as an experiment took his side into their third final, that too in all three formats.

Mitchell remained unbeaten on 72 off 47 with four fours and four sixes as it was England's second straight heartbreak in knockouts of the T20 World Cup.

What a brilliant game of cricket. #NewZealand once again winning hearts along with winning the game.



Great knock by Mitchell

who was well supported by Conway & Neesham.



Bairstow’s incident at the ropes reminded me of what happened with Boult in the 2019 finals.



Kudos to pic.twitter.com/XYUrJzTpHK — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 10, 2021

The fighting spirit of the @BLACKCAPS is Kane Williamson's 12th Man! They are never out of a match until the final ball. Bad luck @englandcricket but on the night @BLACKCAPS had their Spartan spirit in @JimmyNeesh and @dazmitchell47 #T20WorldCup #ENGvNZ @T20WorldCup — Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) November 10, 2021

New Zealand are now inches away from their potential second ICC trophy in the same year. The sensational win inspired some hilarious reactions, obviously comparing to that 2019 loss and many felt emotional for Neesham, who did the job this time. Here are some of them:

Kane Williamson to Eoin Morgan pic.twitter.com/ZhQPSgcjrI — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 10, 2021

That hitting by New Zealand at the end was stunning. England's death bowling came up well short but the batters still have to execute and they nailed it nearly every delivery. Brilliant batting #ENGvNZ — Rob Johnston (@RobJ_Cricket) November 10, 2021

Kane Williamson: Bhagwan ka diya sabkuch hai - daulat hai, shohrat hai, izzat hai! Bas ek limited overs World Cup chahiye!! #Welcome to the final #NZ #T20WorldCup — Nishad Pai Vaidya (@NishadPaiVaidya) November 10, 2021

NZ is the new Australia. Reaches the finals of everything — Sohini M. (@Mittermaniac) November 10, 2021

That’s a crazy game of cricket, what a finish from NZ!! It really is a strange game sheesh that’s some power hitting… with an over to spare #ENGvNZ #T20WorldCup — Megan Schutt (@megan_schutt) November 10, 2021

What a cricket team New Zealand is. Complete antithesis of India at ICC events - World Cup finals in all three formats over two years, yet to (legally) lose one. — Rahul Desai (@ReelReptile) November 10, 2021

Lord's has been overcome. Daryl Mitchell! And Jimmy Neesham. This was worth being here for. What a team this @BLACKCAPS is. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 10, 2021

Brilliant stuff from @BLACKCAPS. They have qualified for the final in all 3 @ICC events: 2019 WC, 2021 WTC, & now #T20Worldcup.

And please don't call this as NZ punching above their weight etc, it would be a disservice to this team that is as good if not better than most. #ENGvNZ — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 10, 2021

Instagram influencers are busy making reels while twitter influencers are winning world cup seminfinals for their country pic.twitter.com/THK1enVdro — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 10, 2021

NZ is that kid in class that says 'bro I haven't studied at all for this exam' and then goes on to be one of the toppers #ENGvNZ #T20WorldCup — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 10, 2021