'They have the right to play': Asif Nazrul shows fans' support during BPL game after Bangladesh's exclusion from T20I World Cup

In a viral video, Bangladesh's Advisor to the Ministry of Youth and Sports shows the enthusiasm among fans for cricket in the country during a BPL game recently. Here's what he said.

Bangladesh cricket is facing its worst phase, as the Tigers are on the verge of being excluded from the upcoming ICC T20I World Cup 2026, scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. Dr Asif Nazrul, who is the Advisor of the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Bangladesh, was present during a Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) game on Friday, where he ranted on Live TV about the love and support of fans in his country for the sport. In the background of his live interview was a packed stadium watching a BPL match between Chattogram Royals and Rajshahi Warriors.

During the chat, Nazrul was asked about his reaction to the atmosphere in the stadium watching a BPL match, he said, ''Actually, Bangladeshi people, they love cricket, and the huge presence of the spectators is a testament to this," Nazrul said during the interview. "And this was actually much needed because, you know, quite recently Bangladesh has been on the verge of being excluded from the T20 World Cup.''

Cricket is more than a game. Advisor Asif Nazrul speaks, and the crowd reacts like a storm.



BASHUNDHARA CEMENT BPL 2026

POWERED BY WALTON LIFT#BPL2026 pic.twitter.com/WpR4GxbSoP — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) January 23, 2026

Talking about the 'right' of Bangladeshi players to play in the World Cup, he added, ''They have the right to play there, but they are being excluded," he said. "So in such a special time, the huge presence of spectators will definitely encourage Bangladesh cricket and cricketers. We've got, I think, a huge presence of advisors. You can hear the sound and how popular cricket is in Bangladesh. Actually, half of the advisers who are present in Dhaka City tonight have turned up today, and it carries a special message.''

Meanwhile, ICC chairman Jay Shah, who is currently in Dubai, is reportedly considering taking strict action against Bangladesh and is expected to come up with an official statement of the cricketing body.