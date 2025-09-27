Add DNA as a Preferred Source
CRICKET

'They have got nothing to lose': Former England spinner Monty Panesar warns India ahead of historic Asia Cup Final clash

Ahead of the historic IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final clash, former England spinner cautioned India from being complacent in the Sunday game.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 12:00 PM IST

'They have got nothing to lose': Former England spinner Monty Panesar warns India ahead of historic Asia Cup Final clash
IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final match will be played in Dubai
Ahead of the high-voltage IND vs PAK, Asia Cup final clash, former England spinner Monty Panesar has cautioned the reigning champions not to become too complacent in the Sunday game against Pakistan. For those unversed, Team India have defeated their arch-rivals twice in the ongoing continental tournament. However, former England spinner Monty Panesar feels that the final might not be as one-sided contest as the previous two games. With Pakistan having 'nothing to lose', the final could be the ideal platform where they deliver their best cricket to recreate the 2017 Champions Trophy final upset.

 

Panesar cautions Team India from Pakistan

 

While speaking to ANI, Panesar said, ''Yeah, Pakistan is a dangerous team. They have got nothing to lose. While playing in the final, they could play their best game of cricket, where India has performed the best throughout the tournament. They (India) need to be really mindful.''

 

''Pakistan is probably not as strong as it used to be, but on its day, it could still beat India. They have to be careful not to become too complacent about their performances,'' he added.

 

IND vs PAK Asia Cup Final: Squads

 

India - Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Sanju Samson (WK), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana and Rinku Singh.

 

Pakistan - Salman Ali Agha (C), Mohammad Haris (WK), Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Mirza, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem, Shaheeh Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.

