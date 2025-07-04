'They have expressed interest...': Former India cricketer hints at Ravindra Jadeja joining Rajasthan Royals if Sanju Samson heads to CSK

Samson, who currently serves as the captain of the Royals, has been recognized as a player attracting interest from multiple franchises with CSK being a prominent contender.

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has responded to recent news indicating that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are interested in acquiring Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals (RR) in an IPL trade. According to a report by Cricbuzz, Samson, who currently serves as the captain of the Royals, has been recognized as a player attracting interest from multiple franchises, with CSK being a prominent contender.

“We’re certainly looking at Sanju. He’s a tried Indian batsman, a wicketkeeper, and an opener – something we rate very highly. If he becomes available, we’d definitely look at the option of getting him in. But it’s still early days and we’re not to the point of negotiating trade terms or who could be traded,” the official was reported to say.

Despite the growing excitement, neither Samson nor the two franchises have provided any confirmation. Nevertheless, speculation has intensified following Chopra's recent comments on his YouTube channel, where he suggested a potential high-profile player exchange if the trade proceeds.

“Will the trade take place? CSK have expressed interest, but negotiations haven’t reached the stage of discussing particular player exchanges,” Chopra was quoted as saying.

“If things do become serious, Rajasthan could demand a blue-chip player in return – maybe Ravindra Jadeja or even Ravichandran Ashwin. They’re entitled to make such a demand.”

Chopra explained why CSK's interest in Samson is a logical move, particularly as the franchise prepares for a future without MS Dhoni.

“It is very much in line with CSK’s thought process. Sanju fills several boxes – he is a good keeper, an able top-order bat, and has leadership skills too. With Dhoni retiring in the near future, Samson might be a long-term answer,” he added.

It remains uncertain whether the trade, if it occurs, will take place through a player-to-player exchange or as an all-cash transaction. However, one certainty is that Sanju Samson has been a cornerstone for the Rajasthan Royals since rejoining the team in 2018, and he has captained the squad since 2021.

Notably, Samson holds a unique record – he is the only player in IPL history to score over 50 runs in the opening match of the season for six consecutive years while playing for RR.

As trade discussions progress slowly towards the upcoming season, everyone will be closely monitoring the developments of this potential blockbuster deal.

