'They cut 2 frames so that ball...': Saeed Ajmal makes big claim on Sachin Tendulkar 2011 WC LBW appeal

Pakistan will make their long-awaited return to India in October-November 2023, marking their first visit since 2016. This highly anticipated event will coincide with the World Cup, adding an extra layer of excitement to the clash between these two cricketing powerhouses. The last time Pakistan toured India was during the T20 World Cup, but this year's encounter holds special significance as it will take place on October 15 at the renowned Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

It is worth noting that India and Pakistan have faced each other in every edition of the ODI World Cup since 1992, except for 2007 when both teams were eliminated in the group stages. In these encounters, India has emerged victorious in each clash, further fueling the rivalry between the two nations.

The last time Pakistan played in India during the World Cup was in 2011, where they suffered a defeat at the hands of a formidable Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Indian team in the semi-finals. However, this match was not without its fair share of drama and controversy, with Sachin Tendulkar's LBW decision becoming a major talking point for years to come.

During the 11th over of the match, Ian Gould, the umpire, ruled Tendulkar out LBW. However, the batsman immediately challenged the decision, and the replays revealed that the ball had pitched in line but missed the leg-stump. This decision sparked a great deal of uproar in Pakistan, and the bowler, Ajmal, expressed his strong disagreement with the ruling after the match concluded.

"I don't know how the television replays showed my delivery turning towards the leg side because I had bowled an arm ball and it went straight," Ajmal had said after reaching Lahore following the loss in the semis.

It has been more than 12 years since then, and it appears that the former Pakistan spinner still deeply regrets the missed opportunity. However, this time, he has made a rather contentious assertion regarding the dismissal.

“We played the 2011 World Cup, you must remember the incident with Sachin Tendulkar. The LBW decision that was overturned. The controversy about it is still going on. It was out. Both, umpire and I knew it was out. They had cut two frames to make it look like ball missed the stumps. Otherwise, it would've hit the stumps in the middle,” Ajmal said on the Nadir Ali Podcast.

Tendulkar eventually scored 85 runs off 115 deliveries in the match, playing a crucial role as India secured a 29-run victory, propelling them into the final. The team went on to clinch the World Cup, defeating Sri Lanka by 6 wickets in the title clash held in Mumbai.

