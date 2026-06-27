'They come as a pair': Ricky Ponting linked with India coaching role after Shreyas Iyer's T20I captaincy appointment

Shreyas Iyer's appointment as India's T20I captain has reignited speculation over Ricky Ponting potentially becoming the national team's head coach. Former England captain Michael Vaughan remarked that the duo "come as a pair," sparking fresh debate over India's future leadership setup.

Shreyas Iyer had to bide his time but his moment finally arrived—and honestly, it came a bit sooner than people expected. The right-hander stepped in as India’s T20I captain earlier this year, taking over from Suryakumar Yadav. But his captaincy debut wasn’t what he’d hoped for. India fell short by 34 runs against Ireland in the first T20I of their two-game series in Belfast on Friday. That match also marked Iyer’s first T20I appearance for India in two years—he didn’t feature in their T20 World Cup-winning squad in 2026.

Michael Vaughan, England’s former captain, weighed in recently. He joked that when he first heard about Iyer becoming captain, he figured Ricky Ponting was about to take over as India’s coach. After all, Ponting and Iyer go way back—they’ve built a strong partnership in the IPL. Right now, both of them are working together for the Punjab Kings, with Iyer leading as captain and Ponting as the coach. Before this, they teamed up at Delhi Capitals and got on well.

Vaughan also talked about how deep India’s bench is at the moment. Not many teams would drop the captain who won them a T20 World Cup. But that’s exactly what happened: Suryakumar Yadav lost the armband after a disappointing patch in both international cricket and the IPL, paving the way for Iyer.

"When I heard it for the first time, I presumed Ricky Ponting would be the coach. Those two come as a pair. He is a very good captain, very good player, and that tells you how much depth and strength you have in Indian cricket, particularly in T20, when you are dropping the captain who just lifted the T20 World Cup. I'm not sure that would happen in any other country," Vaughan said on Ajinkya Rahane's YouTube channel.

Having led England to the Ashes in 2005, Vaughan knows a thing or two about big series, and he’s backing India as favorites for the five T20Is against England starting July 1. He reckons Harry Brook and his England side will need something special to beat India over those five games.

"Great opportunity for Iyer, a couple of years away from the next T20 World Cup. He'll know he's got a wonderful team to work with in the England tour, and you have got to say that India are going to be favourites for the series; they always are, they are the best team in the world. England will have to produce some good cricket to compete with them," Vaughan said.

But before thinking about England, India’s focus stays on the Ireland tour. They’ll be hoping to bounce back and square the series in the second T20I this Sunday in Belfast.

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