'They chant Dhoni's name, wait for me to get out': Ravindra Jadeja on batting ahead of CSK skipper in IPL 2023

After securing a 27-run victory over the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their recent Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Ravindra Jadeja, the all-rounder for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), made a lighthearted comment. He joked that he constantly hears fans chanting the name of their skipper, MS Dhoni.

Furthermore, when Jadeja bats higher up in the order, the crowd wants him to get out so that they can witness the legendary wicketkeeper bat.

The match was a thrilling one, with both MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja delivering impressive performances. Their blistering knocks, combined with Matheesha Pathiranas' three-wicket haul, helped CSK secure a crucial win.

"As a spinner, feels good when the ball is turning and holding. We practise here, we know what is the ideal length and pace. The visiting team needs time to adapt. We are taking advantage of the home conditions. Everyone is doing their job. We are doing a good job collectively. (On batting higher) I keep hearing Mahi bhai's chants. If I bat higher, then the crowd will wait for me to get out. As long as the team wins, I am happy," said Jadeja in a post-match presentation.

The all-rounder has played in 12 matches and batted in eight innings, scoring a total of 113 runs with an average of 18.83 and a strike rate of 141.25. His highest score to date is 25 not out.

In addition to his batting prowess, he has also taken 16 wickets in the same number of matches, with an impressive average of 19.18 and an economy rate of 7.13. His best bowling figures are 3/20.

It's no surprise that he has already won three Man of the Match awards in IPL 2023, showcasing his ability to make a significant impact on the game.

Talking about the match, CSK won the toss and chose to bat first. Despite no batter reaching the 30-run mark, CSK managed to post a respectable total of 167/8 in their 20 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ajinkya Rahane from the top order contributed some useful runs, while Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayadu, Ravindra Jadeja, and MS Dhoni made valuable contributions in the middle order.

DC's Mitchell Marsh was the standout bowler, taking 3/18 in his three overs, while Axar Patel got 2/27 in his four overs. Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, and Khaleel Ahmed each took one wicket.

In the chase of 168, DC's top order once again faltered and was reduced to 25/3. However, a 59-run partnership between Rilee Rossouw and Manish Pandey brought DC back into the game. Axar Patel played a useful cameo of 21 runs, but it was not enough to keep up with the escalating run rate. DC ultimately lost the match by 27 runs.

Matheesha Pathirana was the pick of the bowlers for CSK, taking 3/37, while Deepak Chahar also took 2/28 in his three overs. Ravindra Jadeja also contributed with a wicket.

After securing this victory, CSK has now climbed to the second position in the rankings with a record of seven wins, four losses, and a total of 15 points. One of their matches ended in no result. On the other hand, DC is still struggling at the bottom of the table with only four wins and seven losses, resulting in a mere eight points to their name.

