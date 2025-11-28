'They can go till 2027 World Cup': India coach strongly backs Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli before Ranchi ODI, reveals toughest battles

Morne Morkel backed the RO-KO duo ahead of India’s upcoming ODI in Ranchi, saying both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli can easily play the 2027 ODI World Cup. Morkel added that he had “sleepless nights” bowling to the iconic pair, praising their longevity, fitness and class.

India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel is confident that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli still have much to contribute to international cricket and can participate in the 2027 ODI World Cup, provided they stay mentally and physically fit. Ahead of the first ODI against South Africa, where both seasoned players will make their return, Morkel commended their dedication and vast experience in the sport.

Morne Morkel backs RO-KO for ODI World Cup 2027

Morkel noted that while the next World Cup is still some time away, both senior batsmen possess the talent to continue their careers if they are willing to put in the necessary effort.

“It’s still a long way away... They’re quality players. As long as they’re happy to put the hard work in and the fitness, sure,” he said.

Sharing his perspective, Morkel stated: “They can definitely play in the 2027 World Cup if they feel mentally and physically capable. They’ve won titles and understand how to perform in major tournaments.” This was in response to a query about his desire to see Rohit and Kohli in the upcoming World Cup.

The former South African fast bowler, who became part of India’s coaching staff last August, emphasized that experience is an invaluable asset that teams find hard to replace. “I’ve always believed in experience and to have that experience, you don’t find that anywhere. They’ve won trophies, they know how to play big tournaments. So for sure, the World Cup, by all means.”

Reflecting on his own experiences in cricket, Morkel expressed his understanding of the difficulties involved in bowling to Rohit and Kohli. "I’ve faced them in numerous matches. There have been nights where I couldn’t sleep thinking about bowling to them… So for me, I’m definitely supportive of that (with Kohli and Rohit participating in the World Cup)."

India will proceed with the ODI series without their regular captain Shubman Gill, who sustained a neck injury during the first Test in Kolkata. He was taken to the hospital, and while he has shown signs of improvement, he has been ruled out for both the second Test and the ODI series. In his absence, KL Rahul will take on the captaincy role.

Additionally, vice-captain Shreyas Iyer is also unavailable due to a spleen injury he incurred while attempting to catch a ball during the Australia series. He was hospitalized in Sydney and has begun his recovery journey.

Also read| 'Do din mein match khelna hai': Virat Kohli clutches his ribs as he bursts into laughter at Kapil Dev impression - Watch