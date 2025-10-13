'They're playing for a moral victory': David Warner takes subtle dig at Ben Stokes-led England ahead of Ashes

Ahead of the high-voltage Test tournament named The Ashes, former Australian batter David Warner has taken a subtle jibe at the Ben Stokes-led England.

Ahead of the new season of The Ashes, former Australian opener David Warner took a subtle jibe at England, claiming that the visitors will be playing merely for a 'moral victory'. He also exuded confidence in Australia's chances of winning the series, which will depend on skipper Pat Cummins' availability. ''If Cummo is not there, I think Australia win 3-1. If Cummo is there, it's 4-0. I think England will win the first Test if Cummo is not playing,'' The Sydney Morning Herald reported, quoting Warner.

Warner takes a subtle jibe at England ahead of The Ashes

''The Australian way will prevail because we're playing for the Ashes and they're playing for a moral victory. I had the fortunate privilege to share a change room with Stokes when he was younger, and he has evolved into a serious cricketer and a fantastic leader. I think if we can not sort of poke that bear and get him up and about, I think that will help the Australians enormously,'' Warner said.

Warner also want to see some healthy on-field banter between Australia and England. ''I want to see some banter out of the field. I want to see them going at each other a little bit, obviously not at Stokes. I think that is where the war of words comes out. Generally, it is someone like myself starting it, but I would like to see someone else in that camp start something, whether it is Heady or someone,'' he added.

For those unversed, the first game in The Ashes will begin on November 21 in Perth.