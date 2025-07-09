Twitter
HomeCricket

CRICKET

'They are ODI players': PCB's no-nonsense verdict on Babar Azam, Mohammd Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi's T20I future

The PCB revealed Pakistan's squad for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, making several significant decisions, as Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf were also left out this time.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 09, 2025, 03:45 PM IST

'They are ODI players': PCB's no-nonsense verdict on Babar Azam, Mohammd Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi's T20I future

    Following the announcement of their squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has effectively indicated that Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi may have reached the end of their tenure in the shortest format of cricket. For the third consecutive time, Babar and Rizwan were absent from the national team squad, which is captained by Salman Agha, after previously missing the away series against New Zealand and the home series against Bangladesh. Similarly, Shaheen was not included for the match against Bangladesh and will also be absent for the away series to the country.

    The PCB revealed Pakistan's squad for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, making several significant decisions, as Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf were also left out this time. It is worth noting that Shadab is in recovery following surgery on his right shoulder, while Rauf is dealing with a hamstring injury sustained during the 2025 Major League Cricket (MLC).

    During a press conference following the squad announcement, led by Amir Mir, advisor to the PCB chairman, and the board's CEO, Sumair Ahmed, the governing body was quite clear in their statements, suggesting that this may be the final chapter for the star trio.

    "The team we have given (Shaheen) is not part of it. The series that is starting on 16th. These matches are from 20-24th. We have given you the team. His name is not there," said Mir on being asked if Shaheen if he was rested.

    Following his response, a question was raised regarding the status of Babar, Rizwan, and Shaheen, and whether these players are included in the plans for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

    "See this is the T20 squad. The players you are talking about are normally in the ODI team. When the ODI squad is released, you see who is there and not there," said Mir.

    Pakistan squad for T20I series against Bangladesh: Salman Agha (capt), Abrar Ahmed, Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem

    Also read| IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli hails Shubman Gill's 'fearless' India for Edgbaston history, Mohammed Siraj-Akash Deep earn special praise

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
