Cricket

'They are just there to....': Salman Butt lambasts Pakistan coaching staff

Salman strongly criticized Pakistan's coaching staff following Azam Khan's expression of disappointment regarding his lack of consistent opportunities in the national team.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 04:16 PM IST

Former Pakistan captain Salman recently responded to comments made by wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan regarding his lack of consistent opportunities with the national team.

Azam, who was included in the Men in Green squad for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand last month, only managed to score 22 runs in three innings.

Salman expressed his opinion that once the selectors had chosen Azam for the team, the management should have given him the chance to play in all the matches. Additionally, he suggested that Azam needs to realize that Pakistani coaches may not significantly enhance his skills.

"See, he made some right points there related to the coaching staff. He said that he is being made to feel that he isn't good enough. He is still very young. He will realise later in his career that some coaches aren't real coaches; they are just there to praise the players. They want to please the players just so that they can retain their position," Butt remarked in his latest YouTube video.

Azam Khan has established himself as a prominent figure in franchise-based T20 leagues, showcasing his explosive batting prowess. However, he has struggled to replicate this success in international cricket, with a meager average of just 4.83 in T20Is, accumulating a mere 29 runs from seven innings.

In addition to his disappointing batting performances for Pakistan, Azam Khan has faced significant criticism for his fitness levels. Salman, a former cricketer turned expert, firmly believes that the 25-year-old must prioritize improving his physical condition in order to excel at the highest level.

"He (Azam Khan) should have gotten a chance to play the entire series. In a couple of matches, he went to bat when the required run rate was close to 13, which isn't easy for any batter. However, if you want to play international cricket, you have to be fit. With the kind of talent that he has, he can perform a lot better if he works on his fitness," Butt stated.

Azam has been in outstanding form throughout the ongoing International League T20 (ILT20). He has amassed an impressive total of 159 runs from seven innings, making him the second-highest run-scorer for the Desert Vipers this season.

