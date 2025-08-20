'They are helpless...': Sunil Gavaskar blasts critics for targeting players over India vs Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2025

Both the BCCI and the Indian government have faced harsh criticism for permitting the Indian team to compete against Pakistan in the tournament, just months after the tragic Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

The iconic Sunil Gavaskar has stepped up to support the Indian players, asking fans not to blame them for the upcoming India-Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025. On Tuesday, the BCCI announced India’s 15-member squad for the tournament, which will take place in the UAE from September 09 to September 28. India is set to face Pakistan in Dubai on September 14. Both the BCCI and the Indian government have faced harsh criticism for permitting the Indian team to compete against Pakistan in the tournament, just months after the tragic Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. Many have criticized the Indian cricket board, questioning their decision to engage in a match with Pakistan amid ongoing tensions with the nation.

The Indian government has also been criticized for allowing the cricket team to play against Pakistan, despite asserting that Operation Sindoor against the neighboring country is still in progress. The players have faced backlash for their agreement to participate in the match against Pakistan. Nevertheless, Gavaskar has come to their defense. He clarified that the players have no control over such decisions and are required to play as they are contracted by the BCCI. The former captain of India rightly emphasized that it is the responsibility of the BCCI and the Indian government to determine whether the Indian team should compete against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025.

“If the government has taken a call, I don’t see how the players can be criticised or commented upon, because the players at the end of the day are contracted to the BCCI and they will be taking the instructions from the government of India. And so it entirely depends on that,” Gavaskar told India Today.

“The players are helpless in this. They’ve been selected to play in the Asia Cup, and if the government says you have to play, then they will go out and play. If the government says you don’t, then the BCCI will act accordingly,” he added.

When questioned about whether he believes India can still turn the match around against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025, Gavaskar did not dismiss the possibility, but emphasized that the ultimate decision rests with the Indian government.

“Like I said, it is entirely up to the government of India to tell the BCCI what to do,” added the former India captain.

India is set to kick off their Asia Cup 2025 journey against the UAE on September 10, followed by a match against Pakistan on September 14. As the defending champions, India could potentially meet Pakistan three times during the tournament if both teams reach the final.

Also read| ICC removes Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli from ODI batting rankings; sparks retirement rumors