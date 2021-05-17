They are back! After quarantining in Maldives, Australian IPL contingent finally returns home
37 Australians quarantined in the Maldives for 10 days after the 2021 edition of the IPL was suspended before returning home on Monday.
Australian IPL contingent returned home after a 10-day detour in the Maldives | Photo: News Corp Australia / Fox Cricket / Twitter
The Australian contingent from the Indian Premier League (IPL) after the suspension of the 14th edition mid-season has finally returned home after a 10-day long detour to the Maldives due to the travel ban imposed by their home country for passengers coming from India due to the deadly second wave of COVID-19.
Nearly 37 Australians including star players such as David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, coaching staff and commentators including Ricky Ponting, David Hussey and Michael Slater arrived in Sydney on Monday morning on a charter flight from the Maldives.
The whole Australian contingent except Michael Hussey, who remained in India after testing positive for the COVID-19, served a 10-day quarantine in the Maldives till May 15 when the said ban was lifted. However, as per a report in ESPN Cricinfo, Hussey is also expected to arrive in Australia on a separate flight.
The whole contingent will now straight go into a 14-day mandatory hotel quarantine before they can reunite with their families and go back to their homes.
The 2021 edition of the IPL was suspended on May 4 after a few COVID-19 cases emerged in the bio-bubble.