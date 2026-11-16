'They abused us on Diwali': Yashveer Goud reveals reason behind India's celebrations against Pakistan

India U19 vs Pakistan became more than a cricket match in the Asia Cup final, as Yashveer Goud revealed the story behind India's celebrations after winning the hard-fought contest.

The U19 Team India's celebration is trending high on social media ever since they won the Asia Cup 2026 Final against arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday, November 14. While the players' reaction after the thrilling victory captivated everyone's attention, there was certainly more to the viral celebrations than just lifting the trophy. Yashveer Goud has now come forward and revealed what led to the team's response to their opponents' faces after winning the tight contest.

While speaking to Sports Today, Yashveer said, ''We had lost the match on Diwali. There was some exchange of words between us, including abusive language. We couldn't say anything after losing that match. We were waiting for the final. We wanted to perform well and show what India is capable of.''

''We were doing the same thing they had done. They were silent, and we were silent too. We were wearing the Indian jersey. We were waiting for this moment. Everyone was emotional,'' he added.

How India U19 pull off thrilling chase to win Asia Cup?

After losing to Pakistan in the group stage, Team India got a chance to settle the score in the finals of the U19 Asia Cup 2026. Batting first, Pakistan posted a mountain-like total of 337 runs for nine wickets in their 50 overs.

Chasing 338 is never easy for any side and India also struggled since the start of the innings as wickets kept falling at regular intervals. Skipper Lakshya Raichandani's 80, Aaryavir Sehwag's 58 and Mohit Ulva's 49 took India closer to the finish line. But at one point, India were 252/8 and still needed nearly 80 runs in 50 balls with just two wickets in hand.

It all came down to the last ball when India needed three runs to win, and Mohit played a match-winning shot to the shorter side of the boundary.