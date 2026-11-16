FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Amitabh Bachchan shares cryptic post amid multiple bomb threats, Lawrence Bishnoi gang's planned attack: 'Bach gaye'

Big B shares cryptic post amid bomb threats, Bishnoi gang's planned attack

TATA AIG Maternity Cover: Delivery, Newborn Care and First-Year Vaccination Benefits

TATA AIG Maternity Cover: Delivery, Newborn Care and First-Year Vaccination Bene

Top 5 Brokers Offering Competitive MTF Margin Requirements

Top 5 Brokers Offering Competitive MTF Margin Requirements

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (November 9-15): Jailer 2, Daayra, Vibe; new Indian movies and shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

OTT Releases This Week (November 9-15): Jailer 2, Daayra, Vibe, Ranabaali

Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics

Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you

Latest NewsCricket

CRICKET

'They abused us on Diwali': Yashveer Goud reveals reason behind India's celebrations against Pakistan

India U19 vs Pakistan became more than a cricket match in the Asia Cup final, as Yashveer Goud revealed the story behind India's celebrations after winning the hard-fought contest.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Nov 16, 2026, 01:21 PM IST

'They abused us on Diwali': Yashveer Goud reveals reason behind India's celebrations against Pakistan
Yashveer Goud reveals India's celebrations against Pakistan. (Screengrabs from viral videos)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The U19 Team India's celebration is trending high on social media ever since they won the Asia Cup 2026 Final against arch-rivals Pakistan on Saturday, November 14. While the players' reaction after the thrilling victory captivated everyone's attention, there was certainly more to the viral celebrations than just lifting the trophy. Yashveer Goud has now come forward and revealed what led to the team's response to their opponents' faces after winning the tight contest.

While speaking to Sports Today, Yashveer said, ''We had lost the match on Diwali. There was some exchange of words between us, including abusive language. We couldn't say anything after losing that match. We were waiting for the final. We wanted to perform well and show what India is capable of.''

''We were doing the same thing they had done. They were silent, and we were silent too. We were wearing the Indian jersey. We were waiting for this moment. Everyone was emotional,'' he added.

How India U19 pull off thrilling chase to win Asia Cup?

After losing to Pakistan in the group stage, Team India got a chance to settle the score in the finals of the U19 Asia Cup 2026. Batting first, Pakistan posted a mountain-like total of 337 runs for nine wickets in their 50 overs.

Chasing 338 is never easy for any side and India also struggled since the start of the innings as wickets kept falling at regular intervals. Skipper Lakshya Raichandani's 80, Aaryavir Sehwag's 58 and Mohit Ulva's 49 took India closer to the finish line. But at one point, India were 252/8 and still needed nearly 80 runs in 50 balls with just two wickets in hand.

It all came down to the last ball when India needed three runs to win, and Mohit played a match-winning shot to the shorter side of the boundary.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Not Salman, Shah Rukh or Aamir; this actor comes to Sharad Kapoor's rescue after Josh actor asks film industry for work
Not Salman, Shah Rukh or Aamir; this actor comes to Sharad Kapoor's help
Ramayana box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor film beats Dhurandhar 2, records biggest second Sunday
Ramayana box office: Ranbir film beats Dhurandhar 2, records biggest second Sund
Amitabh Bachchan shares cryptic post amid multiple bomb threats, Lawrence Bishnoi gang's planned attack: 'Bach gaye'
Big B shares cryptic post amid bomb threats, Bishnoi gang's planned attack
Cyclone Akvan: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha; 13 districts on watch
Cyclone Akvan: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Andhra Pradesh, Odisha
Watch video: Lion chased on motorcycles at Gujarat Safari Park, 3 forest staff removed
Watch video: Lion chased on motorcycles at Gujarat Safari Park
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (November 9-15): Jailer 2, Daayra, Vibe; new Indian movies and shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video
OTT Releases This Week (November 9-15): Jailer 2, Daayra, Vibe, Ranabaali
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement