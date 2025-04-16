Rohit Sharma talked about how a tough loss in the 2019 World Cup semifinals led to a shift in his mindset as a batsman.

Rohit Sharma has really changed the game in his One Day International (ODI) play over the past few years. He’s gone from being a steady batsman to an explosive powerhouse right at the top of the order. You could really see this transformation during the 2023 World Cup, where his aggressive starts were key to India’s success throughout the tournament. This trend didn’t stop there; it carried on into the Champions Trophy earlier this year, where Rohit’s daring and fearless tactics were vital in helping India secure the title.

The earlier version of Rohit, known for his patient and strategic innings, was no less impressive. His remarkable achievement of three double centuries in ODIs speaks volumes about his talent and adaptability. But his most memorable performance came during the 2019 World Cup, where he displayed incredible control by scoring five centuries.

Even with all his personal achievements, the heartbreak of India’s semi-final exit in the 2019 World Cup marked a turning point for Rohit. In a chat with Michael Clarke on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast, he shared how that defeat led him to embrace a more team-focused approach. This change in perspective shows Rohit’s dedication to putting the team’s success ahead of his own individual glory.

“It's about winning trophies, winning tournaments. That's one thing which I realised during the 2019 World Cup. I got five hundreds in that World Cup, but we ended up losing the semis. I sat on the flight the next day, realising all of these runs are of no use if you're not going through all the way. From there onwards, my mindset changed. It was all about winning games, winning tournaments, championships,” Rohit said.

Rohit Sharma's growth as a leader has been closely tied to a change in mindset, one that values the success of the team over personal accolades. Looking back on his journey as captain, Rohit has emphasized the significance of fostering a team-oriented culture within the Indian dressing room. He has acknowledged that, since assuming leadership, his attention has shifted from his individual performance to the collective achievements of the team.

“Since I've started captaining the Indian team, I felt not just me but the rest of the guys needs to also think alike, try and put the team first and do what is necessary for the team and not worry too much about my runs, my scores, my Hundreds, my 5 wickets,” Rohit said.

