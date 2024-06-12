These 3 Pakistan players to earn crores just days after stunning loss against India, here's why

All three players were involved in the T20 World Cup 2024 clash at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York against India.

Pakistan suffered a defeat against India in the T20 World Cup, leading to intense criticism of its players. The very next day after Pakistan's loss, three of its players - Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, and Fakhar Zaman - were offered lucrative contracts worth millions of rupees by the new team in the Caribbean Premier League, the Antigua-Barbuda Falcons.

The Caribbean Premier League is set to begin in August, with several Pakistani players, including Azam Khan, participating. The focus on the players' performance in leagues is being highlighted as a major reason for Pakistan's loss in the T20 World Cup, with Amir and Imad Wasim being at the forefront.

Imad Wasim particularly struggled against India, failing to take any wickets and scoring only 15 runs off 23 balls. However, Mohammad Amir managed to impress by taking 2 wickets and conceding 23 runs in 4 overs against Team India.

The Falcons, a newly established franchise, have taken the place of the Jamaica Tallawahs in the upcoming tournament. Antigua had previously been represented by the CPL franchise known as the Antigua Hawksbills for the first two seasons, but in 2015, they were replaced by the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

The upcoming CPL season promises to showcase a wealth of talent, with numerous star players set to compete for various teams throughout the tournament. Just recently, on Monday, the Trinbago Knight Riders made headlines by announcing the signings of Josh Little and Jason Roy.

Following their impressive performance as runners-up in the last season, the Riders have made strategic moves to strengthen their squad. They have not only retained key players but have also brought in dynamic overseas talent to further enhance their team.

Antigua & Barbuda Falcons squad list: Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman, Brandon King, Fabian Allen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Amir, Chris Green, Hayden Walsh Jr, Shamar Springer, Kelvin Pitman, Jewel Andrew, Joshua James.

Also read| T20 World Cup, IND vs USA weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport in New York today? Check latest update