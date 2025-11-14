'There will be...': South Africa coach breaks silence on Jasprit Bumrah's 'bauna' taunt at Temba Bavuma on Day 1 of Kolkata Test

South Africa head coach has finally reacted to Jasprit Bumrah’s viral ‘bauna’ taunt directed at Temba Bavuma on Day 1 of the Kolkata Test. With the stump-mic comment sparking controversy, the coach hinted that “there will be…” a measured response, adding fuel to the heated series narrative.

South Africa's batting coach Ashwell Prince addressed the controversial 'bauna' comment made by Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant regarding Temba Bavuma on the opening day of the first Test against India at Eden Gardens on Friday.

Prince stated that the Proteas would not engage in any discussions about the incident that occurred during South Africa's innings. The visitors had a disappointing outing in Kolkata, getting bowled out for a mere 159 runs in 55 overs after choosing to bat first. In response, India reached 37/1 and trails by 122 runs, with KL Rahul (13*) and Washington Sundar (6*) at the crease.

In the incident, Bumrah bowled a nip-backer to Bavuma, who misplayed it and was struck on the back thigh. The Indian players, including Bumrah, immediately appealed, but the on-field umpire ruled it not out. Bumrah then discussed with Rishabh Pant the height at which the ball hit the batter, referring to him as a 'bauna'.

While the term is generally not deemed offensive to those with dwarfism, it may be considered inappropriate when directed at individuals who are simply shorter in stature.

"No. There will be no discussion," Prince said at the press conference after the end of the first day. "It’s the first time it’s come to my attention. I don’t think there’ll be any issues with what’s happened," he added.

Jasprit Bumrah shone brightly as India took control on Day 1 of the first Test in Kolkata. After opting to bat, Temba Bavuma's South Africa was dismissed for just 159 runs by Shubman Gill's India. The standout performer was pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who claimed a five-wicket haul, showcasing why he is regarded as the world's top bowler. India concluded the day at 37/1 in 20 overs, trailing South Africa by 122 runs. Although they lost Yashasvi Jaiswal's wicket, KL Rahul and Washington Sundar managed to see out the day for the hosts.

Also read| Jasprit Bumrah in trouble? Controversial stump-mic comment on Temba Bavuma triggers backlash in IND vs SA Test