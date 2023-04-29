'There were people who weren't supposed to be there': Ravi Shastri sheds light on Team India's selection meetings

Image Source: Twitter

During Ravi Shastri's tenure as head coach of Team India, the team made significant progress and became one of the best traveling teams in the game. Although the Indian team was unable to secure an ICC title under Shastri's leadership, they achieved memorable series wins over Australia Down Under and delivered strong performances in England and South Africa. Additionally, they registered limited-overs series wins in New Zealand.

Shastri stepped down from his role in 2021 after the T20 World Cup, which followed a tumultuous few months for Indian cricket. Virat Kohli was removed as captain in ODIs, and a month later, he also left the leadership role in Tests. Kohli had a falling out with then-BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, and there were reports that the board chief was present in selection meetings throughout his tenure.

It has been over a year since then, and Shastri has finally shed light on the selection meetings that took place during his tenure. The former head coach revealed that he was never a part of one, but he stated that the meetings were attended by many who were "not supposed" to take part.

“I have zero first-hand experience. In the seven years I was part of the team, I never went near a selection meeting. I wasn't invited either. I think, in the long run, yes. As a coach, you spend a lot of time with the boys, it's important; not in the voting capacity, but at least to hear what's the selectors are thinking, what's their train of thought. And then, to decide what the right thing for the side,” Shastri told ESPNCricinfo when asked about insights on discussions that take place during a selection meeting.

“I have zero idea how it starts, and how it finishes, and who are there in the meeting. From what I gather, there were a lot of people over the last 3-4 years inside the selection meetings, who were not supposed to be there. It's against the constitution,” Shastri further said.

In October of last year, Ganguly stepped down from his position as BCCI President, with Roger Binny taking over the role. Shortly thereafter, Rohit Sharma assumed full-time captaincy in all formats, until Hardik Pandya took over as leader of the Indian team in T20Is at the start of 2023. Interestingly, neither Rohit nor Kohli were involved in either of India's two T20I series this year.

READ| MS Dhoni to come out of retirement for WTC final? Here's what former India head coach Ravi Shashtri said