Rohit Sharma disclosed that there was a "threat" prior to the match against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024, which resulted in the team being restricted from leaving their hotel.

Who could possibly forget the exhilarating India vs Pakistan clash during the T20 World Cup 2024 held in New York? The squad led by Rohit Sharma managed to defend a modest total of 119 at Nassau County, triumphing over their long-time rivals by a slim margin of six runs. As the one-year anniversary of their T20 World Cup win draws near in just a few days, Rohit Sharma reminisced about the match against Pakistan, revealing that there was a "threat" looming before the game.

Rohit Sharma also mentioned that his team was restricted from leaving their hotel rooms due to this threat. He elaborated on how the players were ordering food while the hotel was filled with fans from both India and Pakistan, making it challenging to navigate the premises.

During the match against Pakistan, India found themselves trailing for most of the game. Nevertheless, Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh orchestrated a remarkable comeback for India.

“Before the India vs Pakistan match, we were told there was a threat — something was going on. So, two days before the game, we weren’t allowed to step out of the hotel. The atmosphere started building from there," Rohit said on JioHotstar.

“We were ordering food in, and the hotel was so packed you could barely walk. Fans, media — everyone was there. That’s when you realise this isn’t just another match — something special is about to happen. As soon as we got near the stadium, it already felt like a celebration — Indian fans, Pakistani fans, all dancing and enjoying themselves,” he added.

In the game versus Pakistan, India batted first and were dismissed for 119 runs in 19 overs. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who came in at No. 3, was the highest scorer with 42 runs from 31 balls.

Speaking of Pant's knock, Rohit said, “We just wanted Rishabh to be Rishabh — do all the things he does best, unsettle the bowlers, play freely. And he did that perfectly. His innings was around 42, and on that pitch, that’s as good as scoring 70.”

