Virat Kohli opened up about his long-standing friendship with Rohit Sharma, reflecting on their bond that has grown over the past 15 years.

The much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) match is set to feature the Royal Challengers Bengaluru going head-to-head with the Mumbai Indians this Monday. This clash is particularly thrilling as it brings together two of Indian cricket's biggest stars - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. While the Mumbai Indians have made a name for themselves as one of the league's most successful teams, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru are still chasing their first title.

However, the start of the IPL 2025 season has painted a different picture, with the Bengaluru squad, under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, showing more promise than their rivals. Ahead of this thrilling encounter, Virat Kohli opened up about his long-standing friendship with Rohit Sharma, reflecting on their bond that has grown over the past 15 years.

"I think it's a very natural thing to take place when you play with someone for so long and you share so much of your insight of the game initially, your learning from each other, you're kind of growing in your careers at probably the same time, and you share all kind of queries and questions," Kohli said in a video posted by RCB.

"So there's a lot of back and forth that happens and also the fact that, you know, we worked very closely in terms of the leadership for the team, so there were always ideas discussed and more or less, we would end up on the same page in terms of the gut feel of that situation - there is a trust factor and do the job for the team," he added.

The relationship between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the Indian cricket team has been extensively written about and debated. Along with several other dressing room incidents posted on social media, there has been conjecture of a schism between the two. But Kohli has made it clear that neither he nor Rohit expected to be together for 15 years as their nation's representatives.

Reflecting on their journey now, they cherish many fond memories from the time they have shared together.

"We have definitely enjoyed our time playing together, so we were able to make out careers long because when we were young, as I said, it was not certain that we would end up playing for 15 years for India. The journey for so long and consistently, very grateful and very happy for all the memories, all the moments that we've shared and continue to do so," he concluded.

Also read| MS Dhoni should join us in our commentary box after this game, he has lost cricket: Matthew Hayden