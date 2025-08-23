Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Not MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly or Anil Kumble: Rahul Dravid reveals best captain that he played under

IMD issues 'red alert' for Delhi, warns of heavy rainfall till..., check here

Elon Musk challenges Bill Gates' Microsoft with AI company 'Macrohard,' here's what it is

Karan Johar's son Yash Johar accepts he is a 'nepo baby' but doesn't want to get launched - Watch viral video

'Woh game ko...': RJ Mahvash names Yuzvendra Chahal as dream pick for her CLT10 squad - Watch

'There was a big noise...': Rahul Dravid reveals major regret from 2011 after taking Sachin Tendulkar's advice

On US-Pakistan ties, EAM Jaishankar reminds of Osama Bin Laden's hideout, says, 'They have a history of...'

ED arrests Karnataka MLA KC Veerendra in multi-crore betting case

Is viral Taj Mahal video really showing Shah Jahan, Mumtaz’s graves? here’s the reality

Agastya Nanda vs Junaid Khan: Amitabh Bachchan's grandson and Aamir Khan's son to clash with Ikkis and Ek Din on...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Not MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly or Anil Kumble: Rahul Dravid reveals best captain that he played under

Not MS Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly or Anil Kumble: Rahul Dravid reveals best captain

IMD issues 'red alert' for Delhi, warns of heavy rainfall till..., check here

IMD issues 'red alert' for Delhi, warns of heavy rainfall till..., check here

Elon Musk challenges Bill Gates' Microsoft with AI company 'Macrohard,' here's what it is

Elon Musk takes on Bill Gates with AI company 'Macrohard,' what it is

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

HomeCricket

CRICKET

'There was a big noise...': Rahul Dravid reveals major regret from 2011 after taking Sachin Tendulkar's advice

Dravid shared this incident on Ravichandran Ashwin’s YouTube show ‘Kutti Stories,’ reflecting his humility and the quirks of cricket’s technology-influenced decisions.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 23, 2025, 06:44 PM IST

'There was a big noise...': Rahul Dravid reveals major regret from 2011 after taking Sachin Tendulkar's advice
Courtesy: royalchallengers.com
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Legendary former Indian cricketer and head coach Rahul Dravid reminisced about a moment from his career, sharing a regret where he wished he had disregarded Sachin Tendulkar's advice. In a conversation with former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Dravid revealed that one of his regrets was not utilizing the DRS (Decision Review System) when he was given out during India's unfortunate tour of England in 2011. Even Tendulkar had counseled Dravid against using the DRS. However, subsequent replays indicated that Dravid was indeed not out.

"There was one time where I regretted not using the DRS. It was during that 2011 tour in England in the Edgbaston Test," Dravid recalled, in the conversation with Ashwin.

"I drove Jimmy Anderson, and I heard a noise, like a 'tuk', but I didn't feel anything on the bat. Sometimes as a batsman, you know it, you feel it. There was a loud noise, but I didn't feel anything on the bat," Dravid added.

Dravid was ruled out caught behind by Australian umpire Simon Taufel. After discussing the situation with Tendulkar at the other end, he chose not to contest the ruling. Taufel has been awarded 'ICC Umpire of the Year' five times. Ultimately, it turned out to be an incorrect decision.

"There was a noise, and Simon Taufel was a respected and good umpire. You didn't really challenge him too much when he gave you decisions. He gave me out, and I walked to Sachin and said that I didn't feel anything," Dravid recollected.

"Sachin said, 'There was a big noise yaar Rahul, I am sure you smashed it.' And I thought maybe yeah, it was one of those things because I heard the noise as well," Dravid said.

After going back to the dressing room and watching the replays, Dravid realized that the ball had entirely bypassed the bat, and the sound had actually resulted from the bat hitting his shoelace. Dravid was arguably the standout player for India in a series that the team would rather forget.

Under MS Dhoni's leadership, India suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat against the home team, England, marking the first of two 4-0 Test series losses within a brief period.

Also read| 'Value of a human life...': Ex-IPL winner expresses 'surprise' over India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash amidst Pahalgam attack

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Supreme Court observes education is a 'flourishing industry' in a landmark ruling
Supreme Court observes education is a 'flourishing industry'
BCCI to replace two selectors from Ajit Agarkar-led panel after Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement
BCCI to replace two selectors from Ajit Agarkar-led panel
PM Modi to visit Japan, China from August 29 to enhance strategic, regional ties
PM Modi to visit Japan, China from August 29 to enhance strategic, regional ties
After Yo-Yo Test, BCCI brings in rugby-inspired Bronco Test to raise fitness standards in Indian cricket - Here's how it works
After Yo-Yo Test, BCCI brings in rugby-inspired Bronco Test to raise fitness
Days after slap incident, man held for raising slogans during Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's event
Man held for raising slogans during Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's event
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE