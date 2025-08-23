'There was a big noise...': Rahul Dravid reveals major regret from 2011 after taking Sachin Tendulkar's advice

Dravid shared this incident on Ravichandran Ashwin’s YouTube show ‘Kutti Stories,’ reflecting his humility and the quirks of cricket’s technology-influenced decisions.

Legendary former Indian cricketer and head coach Rahul Dravid reminisced about a moment from his career, sharing a regret where he wished he had disregarded Sachin Tendulkar's advice. In a conversation with former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Dravid revealed that one of his regrets was not utilizing the DRS (Decision Review System) when he was given out during India's unfortunate tour of England in 2011. Even Tendulkar had counseled Dravid against using the DRS. However, subsequent replays indicated that Dravid was indeed not out.

"There was one time where I regretted not using the DRS. It was during that 2011 tour in England in the Edgbaston Test," Dravid recalled, in the conversation with Ashwin.

"I drove Jimmy Anderson, and I heard a noise, like a 'tuk', but I didn't feel anything on the bat. Sometimes as a batsman, you know it, you feel it. There was a loud noise, but I didn't feel anything on the bat," Dravid added.

Dravid was ruled out caught behind by Australian umpire Simon Taufel. After discussing the situation with Tendulkar at the other end, he chose not to contest the ruling. Taufel has been awarded 'ICC Umpire of the Year' five times. Ultimately, it turned out to be an incorrect decision.

"There was a noise, and Simon Taufel was a respected and good umpire. You didn't really challenge him too much when he gave you decisions. He gave me out, and I walked to Sachin and said that I didn't feel anything," Dravid recollected.

"Sachin said, 'There was a big noise yaar Rahul, I am sure you smashed it.' And I thought maybe yeah, it was one of those things because I heard the noise as well," Dravid said.

After going back to the dressing room and watching the replays, Dravid realized that the ball had entirely bypassed the bat, and the sound had actually resulted from the bat hitting his shoelace. Dravid was arguably the standout player for India in a series that the team would rather forget.

Under MS Dhoni's leadership, India suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat against the home team, England, marking the first of two 4-0 Test series losses within a brief period.

