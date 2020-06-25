Headlines

Cricket

Cricket

'There's no better feeling than being at home': Ajinkya Rahane talks about his favourite ground to play cricket

India's middle-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane spoke about Mumbai and the Wankhede stadium when he recalled his 87-run knock against South Africa in 2015.




DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 25, 2020, 07:01 AM IST

India's middle-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane spoke about Mumbai and the Wankhede stadium when he recalled his 87-run knock against South Africa in 2015.

The Indian Test vice-captain said there is no better feeling than being at Wankhede as he went on to express that he feels a sense of belongingness and incredible vibes at the stadium.

"Wankhede - My, there's no better feeling than being at home, and that holds true for me when I play at the Wankhede. The sense of belongingness and the vibes I get here are incredible. My favourite ground to play cricket! #MyMemories," Rahane wrote on Instagram post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Chasing a mammoth target of 439, India fell short of 214 runs and lost the five-match series 3-2. Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan were the only Indian batsmen to score above 50.

Dhawan scored 60 runs while Rahane scored quickfire 87 runs off 58 balls. His effort went in vain as he failed to guide Men in Blue to victory.

He was picked by Dale Steyn in the 27th over. The home side were bundled at 224 in 36 overs.

For visitors, Steyn picked three wickets while Kagiso Rabada grabbed four scalps.

Earlier, South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first. Proteas top-order played exceptionally well as their three out of four batsmen scored centuries.

Quinton de Kock (109), Faf du Plessis (133 retired hurt), and AB de Villiers (119) scored a ton. De Kock was awarded Player of the Match for his blazing innings off 87 balls.

The trio's contribution enabled Proteas to stage a 438/4 total against India in 50 overs.

