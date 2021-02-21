There're no servants at Virat Kohli's home, says former cricketer Sarandeep Singh

Former cricketer Sarandeep Singh has revealed recently that Indian skipper Virat Kohli has an altogether different personality off the field, even though he may come as aggressive on it. The former team selector said that Kohli is a good listener, and is very down-to-earth contrary to public opinion.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Singh also revealed that Virat and his wife and actor-producer Anushka Sharma, don't have servants at their Mumbai house. "At his home, there are no servants. He and his wife will serve food to everyone. What else do you want? Virat always sits with you, chats with you, and goes out for dinner with you. All the other players have so much respect for him. He's very down-to-earth and strong-willed," he had said during the interview.

The reveal surely surprised many given both of them are at the top of their game in their respective professions.

Singh, who has played 3 Tests and 5 ODIs for India as an off-spinner, adding on Kohli's personality, said that he is on the field the way he is because he is the captain of the team and he's the one handling the pressure on the ground and making decisions during crunch situations.

Virat and Anushka recently became parents as they were blessed with a baby girl, Vamika, last month. Kohli, who became a father for the first time had left the Australian tour midway on his parental leave to be with his wife for the birth of their first child.