'There's nothing wrong with that': Harbhajan Singh on adopting split coaching for Team India

In a recent interview, the former Indian spinner has opined about the possibility of adopting split coaching for Team India for red ball and limited overs formats of the game.

Harbhajan Singh, former Indian spinner, has come forward to put out his views on adopting split coaching for Team India after its poor performance in the red ball format of the game under Gautam Gambhir. Ever since Gambhir took over the duties, India have suffered two whitewashes on home soil, one from New Zealand in 2024 and most recently from South Africa in 2025. The Indian team also failed to make it to the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC) for the first time since its inception.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Harbhajan said, ''It is not that easy to become a coach of India. To be a coach, you have to travel with the team for a whole year and keep yourself involved in the game. You have to be more engaged because there are multiple team selections, and you also need to focus on match results. In India, it is our tradition that if the team plays well, everyone is quiet, but as soon as the team plays poorly, we get on top of the coach," Harbhajan said.

"Gautam Gambhir does not go there to play. When he was playing, he played well. He played very well for India. Everyone needs to be patient. If you feel you need to split the coaching, such as adopting a policy of one white ball and one red ball, then there is no need to do so for now. But over time, if needed, you should definitely do it. There is nothing wrong with that," he added.

However, Team India have performed exceptionally well in the limited over formats. In 2025, the Men in Blue won the Champions Trophy title in the first half of the year and later the Asia Cup trophy, beating Pakistan in the finals.