'There is a method to do that': Sachin Tendulkar finally breaks silence on U19 World Cup final brawl

The 2020 U19 World Cup final ended on a bitter note as the young lads of India and Bangladesh were embroiled in a fight.

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar has now expressed his thoughts on the unfortunate unfolding and said that he is disappointed in the way that the players from both teams reacted.

“One can only make an effort to teach individuals, but then a lot depends on the character of an individual," Sachin was quoted as saying by HindustanTimes.

"In a crunch moment, one should be able to control certain things and not forget that the whole world is looking up to you. They are following certain things,” he added.

The ICC found two Indians -- Akash Singh and Ravi Bishnoi -- and three Bangladeshi players -- Md Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain and Rakibul Hasan -- guilty of breaching the Code of Conduct.

The 46-year-old then went on to add how being aggressive on the field is sometimes important but using foul words for each-other is crossing the line.

“So, I think those are the moments where controlled aggression helps. One needs to be aggressive but being vocal and saying foul things doesn't mean that you are aggressive," Tendulkar claimed.

Also read IPL 2020: CSK shares sneak peek of MS Dhoni watching IPL 13 advert

"Aggression should be in your game, the way you bat or bowl-that aggression which helps the team and not goes against it. Everyone is aggressive."

"If somebody doesn't say anything or if somebody doesn't do anything it doesn't mean that he is not aggressive. We all want to go out and win. There is a method to do that. You can't cross the line,” he added.

Previously, while speaking on the same topic, former Team India World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev had said: “Who’s saying cricket is a gentleman’s game? It’s not the gentleman’s game, it was!”

“What happened between those young people I think it was horrible. The cricket boards should take hard steps today so that tomorrow these type of mistakes do not happen,” he added.