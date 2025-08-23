Add DNA as a Preferred Source
CRICKET

'Their stories become...': RCB management breaks silence on deadly Chinnaswamy stampede after IPL 2025 win

The incident occurred during the championship victory celebrations, where a crush of fans outside the stadium spiraled out of control, leading to injuries and fatalities. RCB's victory, while monumental, is now shadowed by this heartbreaking event.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 23, 2025, 09:04 PM IST

'Their stories become...': RCB management breaks silence on deadly Chinnaswamy stampede after IPL 2025 win
Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrated their long-awaited first IPL trophy this summer, marking a historic moment for the franchise as Rajat Patidar guided the team to a remarkable victory over Punjab Kings, finally bringing an end to 18 years of anticipation for devoted Bengaluru fans. Yet, this victory is forever tinged with tragedy, as the injuries and fatalities that occurred during the trophy presentation back in Bengaluru cast a shadow over the joy and celebration of this achievement.

This is a reality that RCB will have to face in the future, and it is a matter that those in leadership positions do not wish to ignore. Given that this tragedy claimed the lives of RCB supporters, the team feels a profound sense of duty towards honoring their memory and supporting their families — a sentiment emphasized by RCB’s director of cricket, Mo Bobat.

In a conversation with Cricbuzz, Bobat addressed the unfortunate events that unfolded after RCB’s victory, as a crush at and around the M Chinnaswamy Stadium escalated uncontrollably.

“Cricket and the IPL is so much about passion and enjoyment, and one of our biggest motivators is our fans. We talked during the competition that we want to win it for our fans,” said Bobat.

“They've been the patient ones. Some of us are new. These fans have waited 18 years, so we wanted to do it for them, and for some of them to have lost their lives just feels incredibly sad,” he added. “We look forward to being able to recognise those people and their families. Their stories become a part of our history now.”

RCB faced criticism for their relative silence in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy. However, considering the profound impact these lives will have on both the team and the city, Bobat acknowledged that there isn't a quick fix for this situation. Instead, it will weave itself into the narrative of RCB, becoming an integral part of the team's identity, where memories of victory are intertwined with a deep sense of sorrow.

"Every sports team carries a history and a legacy. The experiences they go through become part of our heritage and history, and we must pay tribute to them," Bobat stated, emphasizing the growing responsibility towards their fans, which has intensified not only due to their success in IPL 2025 but also because of the collective grief experienced in the days that followed.

Also read| 'Woh game ko...': RJ Mahvash names Yuzvendra Chahal as dream pick for her CLT10 squad - Watch

