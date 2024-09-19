'The way we played PAK series...': Bangladesh coach fires warning to Rohit Sharma and co. ahead of Test series

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha is confident that his team will draw inspiration from their historic 2-0 Test series victory against Pakistan as they prepare to face India on their home turf in the upcoming two-match series.

Hathurusingha emphasized that the current team is the most well-rounded red-ball side that Bangladesh has ever seen. The former Sri Lankan all-rounder highlighted that both wins against Pakistan were achieved after coming from behind, which has boosted the team's morale as they gear up for the crucial series against the top-ranked team in the World Test Championship (WTC).

"It (the win in Pakistan) certainly gives us a lot of confidence coming into this series. Not because of the outcome of the series, it's the way we played that series where we handled certain situations. We were behind the game in both Tests and then how we came back and how different people who contributed at different times. A lot of belief in this series. I think this is probably the most rounded team that's produced from Bangladesh," Hathurusingha said in the press conference.

The visiting head coach emphasized that their team possesses the necessary firepower across all three departments to outclass any opponent. He further stated that facing India will provide them with a comprehensive understanding of their strengths.

"We have got good fast bowlers, we got a really experienced spin attack. And then in batting, we actually have good batting depth because of two reasons. One is that two of our spinners are genuine batters who have got Test hundreds and then two of our wicketkeepers are our main batters. So the batters in our team for this series are really good and that gives us a lot of confidence that we can be competitive in this series," he said.

"Pressure is a privilege. I mean it gives us a lot more belief and something to look forward as well. But then we really understand where we stand and our strengths and limitation, we understand that. But we are really encouraged by playing the best team in the world. Like coming to India and playing against India, that's the best challenge you get nowadays in cricket. So playing against the best always gives you the perception of where you stand," Hathurusingha added.

Both teams recognize that facing spinners will present a significant challenge, but they also understand the importance of their pacers in the upcoming matches. Hathurusingha commends Bangladesh's current pace attack, attributing their success to hard work and dedication. He specifically praised the emerging talent of speedster Nahid Rana.

"The point of difference is the fear factor. I mean when a ball comes at 150kph, it's very human to require a certain reaction time, so it challenges your reaction and decision-making. So, that's an advantage when you have someone who can bowl that quickly," said Hathurusingha.

